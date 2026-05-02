‘I got Rs 750, was rejected because of my complexion’: Remo D’Souza recalls early days

Before the fame and success, Remo D’Souza and Lizelle D’Souza were just two strugglers trying to find their place in the industry. He was a background dancer earning Rs 750 a day, while she was a model getting paid much more — a contrast that marked their early days. In a recent conversation, the couple spoke about how they met, their struggles, and the risks that shaped Remo’s journey.

In a candid conversation with Curly Tales, Lizelle recalled that their paths first crossed during film song shoots. Remo was a dancer on Ahmed’s team, and Lizelle was working as a model in music videos.

“I used to do a lot of fashion shows. There was a phase when Ahmed used to work with models, so that’s how I became part of his group. It was a short span of six to eight months, and that’s how I met him.”

Remo, who was then a background dancer, remembered the contrast between their worlds.

“I was a background dancer, and she was a model used for beauty shots in songs. We would be dancing in the heat and getting Rs 750, while they were paid Rs 4,500. They had tents, fans, and separate food. For outdoor shoots, we travelled by bus, while they flew.”

Lizelle added that their interactions began on a tense note.

“He was Ahmed’s assistant, and I used to get scolded a lot. He would say, ‘She doesn’t do anything.’ His punishment for me was to come and perform a solo, even though I didn’t know how to dance. I would refuse, and he would send me out of the room.”

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Their relationship, however, took a turn during an outdoor shoot.

“During one outdoor schedule, we were all travelling together in a bus. He asked me to give him a head massage, and I did. That’s where our love story began.”

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Remo on being rejected because of his complexion

Remo also opened up about the struggles he faced while trying to break into the industry, recalling an early audition during the making of Rangeela.

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“We had a group called Super Brats — five boys. When Ahmed got Rangeela, for the first time, a choreographer said he didn’t want Bollywood dancers, he wanted fresh talent. All five of us went to the audition. He saw everyone; I was standing at the end. He selected a few and sent the rest out — I was among those rejected.”

“I had just come from Jamnagar, and I was very dark at that time. I think I was rejected because of my complexion.”

Despite the setback, a small act of persistence changed everything.

“My four friends took me back to Ahmed and requested him to take me, but he said, ‘Next time.’ I was very upset. Then I went to his assistant and requested her to watch my dance once. I said, ‘Just watch me once, then you can reject me.’”

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“She took me inside and asked me to dance. I thought this was my only chance — if I didn’t perform now, I never would. She watched me, then took me to a small office and called Ahmed. She said, ‘You need 50 boys — 49 are yours, one is mine.’ She vouched for me and got me in.”

From assistant to choreographer

Remo revealed that he was earning well as an assistant but still chose to take a major risk.

“I was assisting Ahmed and earning great money at that time — Rs 3,000 per day, around Rs 1.5 lakh a month. We were busy, and Ahmed was flying high as the biggest choreographer.”

His turning point came after a chance meeting with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.

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“I was at a T-Series office with Ahmed when we met Anubhav Sinha. He saw me and asked, ‘You’re Ahmed’s assistant, right?’ I said yes. He told Bimal to speak to me. Bimal took me along and asked if I would do choreography. He said, ‘I can’t guarantee money, but I can guarantee work. You’ll get a lot of work, but I can’t promise high pay.’ I said I just want to work.”

Taking that leap of faith proved to be a defining moment.

“It was the biggest risk at that time — someone earning Rs 3,000 a day taking such a leap. My first song was for Sonu Nigam’s Deewana, and it became a big hit. After that, we were doing four songs a month. From there, Anubhav Sinha started giving choreographers credit in music videos. Before that, choreographers weren’t credited. He then gave me Tum Bin, which was a big hit, and that’s how my film journey started.”

Lizelle on their partnership

Lizelle spoke about the trust that defines their relationship, both personally and professionally.

“From the day I met him and we started working together, he has never questioned any of my decisions. Even today, if you ask him how much he is being paid, how much money is in the bank, or what the house or car costs — he doesn’t know.”

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“I feel blessed that he never questioned or doubted me. I also realised that Remo never worked for money. I would ask him why he was working for such low pay, and he would say, ‘I would rather go out, work and earn something than sit at home and earn nothing.’”