Remo D’Souza discharged from hospital, thanks fans for ‘love and prayers’

Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack last week. (Photo: Remo D'Souza/Instagram)

Bollywood choreographer-director Remo D’Souza has been discharged from the hospital and is back home. He suffered a heart attack on December 11 and was admitted in the ICU of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

On Friday, Remo took to social media to thank his well-wishers for their good wishes and shared a video of himself at home. “Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back… thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @__adonis____ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back … and thanks to all my friends,” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

Ever since he was admitted in the hospital, Remo D’Souza was visited by his students and dancers like Dharmesh Yelande, Sushant Pujari, Raghav Juyal and Salman Yusuff Khan. His contemporaries Geeta Kapur and Terrence Lewis wished him speedy recovery through social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd