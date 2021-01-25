Remo D’Souza ‘dances his way to recovery’, watch video

Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza on Monday shared an adorable video of himself dancing with doctors at Kokilaben hospital, where he was admitted last month after suffering a heart attack.

Remo D’Souza was admitted to the ICU of the hospital in Mumbai on December 11 after he suffered a heart attack. He was discharged six days later. In an Instagram post, he expressed his gratitude to the team of doctors who treated him. Alongside, he posted a video of himself teaching doctors the moves of popular song “Muqqala Muqqabala remix” from his last film Street Dancer 3D.

“Dance is the joy of movement and the heart of life. :) Thank you my amazing team of doctors:) you guys are great :) @lizelleremodsouza @kokilabenhospital #cardiacrehab Dancing my way to full recovery,” Remo captioned the video.

Remo D’Souza, in a recent interview to the Bombay Times, opened up about the health setback, saying how it came as a shock to him. He said, “Everyone was shocked. Frankly, I am shocked myself! It was just a regular day. I had my breakfast and went to the gym. Lizelle (his wife) and I share the same trainer, who was already training her. As soon as Lizelle finished, I got up, but I started feeling pain at the center of my chest. Since it wasn’t in my left arm, I thought it was because of acidity. So, I drank water. But the pain was still there, so I told my trainer that we should cancel the training for the day. When Lizelle and I took the elevator to go up, I pressed the lift button and sat down. Once I stepped out of the lift, I started coughing and I even wanted to throw up. Lizelle saw my smartwatch which checks on the heartbeat and ECG, and the screen prompted, ‘Are you not well?’”

Upon reaching the hospital, doctors told him that he had a heart attack, the choreographer said.