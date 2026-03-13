Reminders of Him movie review: Colleen Hoover’s latest adaptation feels by the numbers

Reminders of Him review: Reminders of Him's two leads are not enchanting enough to make us set aside the contrivances.

Reminders of Him movie review: A man dies. His girlfriend is charged with manslaughter and jailed in the belief that she “abandoned” him and walked away from the scene of an accident. A couple of years pass, and his best friend takes up the space left by him in her life – in ways more than one.

Less reminders of him (as in the man), and more remainders, you think? But this is Colleen Hoover doing it by the numbers after all. And, so far, it has worked for the bestselling author, whose soppy romances have been landing with amazing frequency on the big screen. Not to forget that her last one, It Ends With Us, remains at the centre of a juicy Hollywood feud, with A-listers battling it out in court.