Reminders of Him movie review: Colleen Hoover’s latest adaptation feels by the numbers
Reminders of Him movie review: Maika Monroe is a talented new actor, as she showed in Longlegs, but the many, many tears she sheds in Reminders of Him hardly help turn up the heat between her Kenna and Tyriq Withers’s Ledger.
Reminders of Him movie review: A man dies. His girlfriend is charged with manslaughter and jailed in the belief that she “abandoned” him and walked away from the scene of an accident. A couple of years pass, and his best friend takes up the space left by him in her life – in ways more than one.
Less reminders of him (as in the man), and more remainders, you think? But this is Colleen Hoover doing it by the numbers after all. And, so far, it has worked for the bestselling author, whose soppy romances have been landing with amazing frequency on the big screen. Not to forget that her last one, It Ends With Us, remains at the centre of a juicy Hollywood feud, with A-listers battling it out in court.
But little of that steam registers in this film, whose two leads are not enchanting enough to make us set aside the contrivances. Monroe is a talented new actor, as she showed in Longlegs, but the many, many tears she sheds in Reminders of Him hardly help turn up the heat between her Kenna and Withers’s Ledger. The latter, all bronze muscle and 5 o’ clock shadow cheeks, is a cliche – and a sad one – the perfect friend, the kind boss, the substitute dad, the surrogate son, who has no life apart from being all of the above, despite being a former NFL star.
Ledger is juggling all these roles as he wants to be there “every day” for Diem, the daughter of Kenna and Scotty (Pankow), her late boyfriend, his late best friend – so Ledger even lives across the road and turns up for soccer coaching.
Diem has grown up with Scotty’s parents (woefully misused Graham and Whitford) after he died and Kenna was imprisoned, and banished by them. The five-year-old doesn’t know the backstory, has never met Kenna, and initially Ledger and the grandparents want to keep it that way. But then Kenna walks one day into Ledger’s bar, plonks notebooks full of her writings onto the table, and the rest is Hoover territory.
Surely there are simpler ways for Kenna to get rights to see Diem, than the film makes it out, and surely we know that this story has no sad endings. And yet, for a few scenes at the end, when the film leaves all the heavy emotions behind for some genuine connection, you think we could have had a few surprises.
Reminders of Him movie director: Vanessa Caswill
Reminders of Him movie cast: Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Lauren Graham, Bradley Whitford, Rudy Pankow
Reminders of Him movie rating: 2 stars
