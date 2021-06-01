Remembering Razzak Khan: Six comedy roles the actor made his own

While Razzak Khan might not be the first face that comes to mind when we think of Indian comedians, his performances have been etched in our memories.

Razzak almost always performed in a ‘jugal-bandi’ of sorts, teaming up with the likes of Johny Lever, Govinda, Salman Khan or Kader Khan.

Razzak Khan began his acting career with the TV show Nukkad. He then went on to try his luck in Bollywood and made his Hindi film debut with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993). Razak acted in more than 100 movies in his 23-year-long career. His last film was Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 (2016).

On his fifth death anniversary, we revisit six times Razzak tickled our funny bone with his antics, fabulous facial expressions and extraordinary comic timing.

Nadi Didi Changezi in Ishq

Ninja Chacha in Hello Brother

Takkar Pehelwan in Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Taxi driver in Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya

Bholu in Pyar Kiya Toh darna Kya

Manikchand in Baadshah

In the last leg of his career, Razzak Khan was also a part of the comedy show Comedy Nights With Kapil, where he was seen playing the role of Bua’s husband. His appearance in the show was loved by the cast and the audience as well.

Razzak Khan passed away in 2016 following a cardiac arrest.