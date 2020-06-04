Basu Chatterjee gave us characters we felt for, we rooted for

Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday. (Express archive photo) Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday. (Express archive photo)

To say that the passing of Basu Chatterjee, the writer-director who defined the hopes and aspirations, and techni-coloured dreams of middle-class India, is the end of an era, is not enough. The cinematic era born out of his ability to acutely observe the extraordinary in the ordinary, and translate those moments on screen, was something else entirely.

Chatterjee was one of the most significant architects of the middle-of-the-road, slice-of-life cinema, whose edifice he built one film after another, from his debut feature Sara Akash (1969), to Kamla Ki Maut (1989), and so many in between. Each of those films gave us a bunch of characters we felt for, that we rooted for. And a way to see, to laugh, smile more than guffaw, and to cry. Gentle tears, which would be wiped away, for a new day. Not loud melodrama created by the glycerine and hysteria which we were so used to, in the potboilers of the time.

Basu Chatterjee passed away in Mumbai this morning. He was 93.

Chatterjee, along with his best-known contemporaries Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Bhattacharya, did not just create timeless films (Chhoti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baton Baton Mein, Shaukeen, Khatta Meetha, Chitchor, Piya Ka Ghar, Chameli Ki Shaadi). He imparted a sense of pride and identity to an Indian demographic which had no real visual notion of what it stood for. The angry young man in Deewaar who beat up a godown full of goons was not one of us. The young man in Manzil who wants to impress his lady love by talking himself up? We knew that guy.

Vidya Sinha and Amol Palekar in Basu Chatterjee’s Chhoti Si Baat. (Express archive photo) Vidya Sinha and Amol Palekar in Basu Chatterjee’s Chhoti Si Baat. (Express archive photo)

Basu Chatterjee (1927-2020): A pictorial tribute to ace filmmaker

Both young men were played by the reigning star of the 70s, Amitabh Bachchan: the first was a ‘hero’ moulded by Salim Javed and Yash Chopra, whose anger burnt everything around him; the second was just a lover celebrating a lovely monsoon day, singing “Rim jhim gire saawan,” in his suit and black-and-white striped tie, splashing in puddles with a wet sari-clad Moushumi Chatterjee.

That feeling of instant recognition, of seeing people like us on the big screen, doing the kind of stuff people like us do on an everyday basis– struggling with public transport woes and wily bosses and tricky colleagues and how-to-say-I-love-you to your paramours, that and so much more–was brought to gentle, wondrous life by Basu Chatterjee, and the actor who best personified Chatterjee’s ‘heroes’, Amol Palekar. The two made their best films together: Rajnigandha (1974), Chhoti Si Baat (1976), Chitchor (1976), Baton Baton Mein (1979).

While Amitabh Bachchan was forging ahead with his angsty persona, which spoke to the roiling systemic injustice and consequent political turbulence of the 70s, the Chatterjee-Palekar combine was giving us the films where we could breathe, and a world imbued by a sense of welcome ordinariness: beating up baddies single-handedly looks great on screen; living one day at a time in the real world, and making the ups-and-downs interesting, is the real deal.

Also Read | Celebrities mourn the demise of Basu Chatterjee | Why Basu Chatterjee’s interpretation of Byomkesh Bakshi is the gold standard

To celebrate life as it is lived: Basu Chatterjee knew exactly how to make that happen, in his chhoti-chhoti-si-baat. And how apt that we sing this, today, and every day, kisi ke jaane ke baad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd