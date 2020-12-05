Remember SRK’s son from K3G? Here’s what Jibraan Khan is up to now

Jibraan Khan has featured in a few Bollywood films as a child artist. (Photo: Jibraan Khan/Instagram, Screengrab/Dharma Productions)

Do you remember the child actor who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? You also saw him as Anil Kapoor’s son in 2002 film Rishtey. The actor’s name is Jibraan Khan. Well, he is all grown up now and his posts on Instagram will surely take you down memory lane.

Khan recently took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with the caption, “No Place I’d rather be …. ☀️ #NameDay #HappyBirthdaytoMe 🤪”

After featuring in a few Bollywood films as a child artist, Jibraan assisted Karan Johar’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others. He has also been auditioning for some good roles and is waiting to star in a Bollywood film.

Jibraan developed a fondness for the acting profession because of his father Firoz ‘Arjun’ Khan who essayed the role of Arjun in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Now, he is looking forward to experimenting in several genres and make a mark for himself in the film industry.

