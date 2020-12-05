scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 05, 2020
Top news

Remember SRK’s son from K3G? Here’s what Jibraan Khan is up to now

After featuring in a few Bollywood films as a child artist, Jibraan Khan assisted Karan Johar's Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 5, 2020 11:27:21 am
jibraan khanJibraan Khan has featured in a few Bollywood films as a child artist. (Photo: Jibraan Khan/Instagram, Screengrab/Dharma Productions)

Do you remember the child actor who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? You also saw him as Anil Kapoor’s son in 2002 film Rishtey. The actor’s name is Jibraan Khan. Well, he is all grown up now and his posts on Instagram will surely take you down memory lane.

Khan recently took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with the caption, “No Place I’d rather be …. ☀️ #NameDay #HappyBirthdaytoMe 🤪”

After featuring in a few Bollywood films as a child artist, Jibraan assisted Karan Johar’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others. He has also been auditioning for some good roles and is waiting to star in a Bollywood film.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Jibraan developed a fondness for the acting profession because of his father Firoz ‘Arjun’ Khan who essayed the role of Arjun in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. Now, he is looking forward to experimenting in several genres and make a mark for himself in the film industry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Nia Sharma
10 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 05: Latest News

Advertisement