Remember the adorable Banku from Bhoothnath whom Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t ignore? Here’s how he looks now

Do you remember the little Banku who was not afraid of a ‘bhoot’ (ghost) from the 2008 comedy-drama Bhoothnath? The kid made many laugh when he made a double his size, shabby-looking ‘Bhootnaath’, played by Amitabh Bachchan, dance on his little finger with a mischievous smile. People also cried with him when he cried for his Bhootnaath after he got ‘mukti’. His adorable looks just added to the charm of his characters. But now the little Banku aka actor Aman Siddique is all grown up and his latest photos on social media have left people amazed.

Aman primarily describes himself as a musician on his Instagram account. His Instagram bio reads, “Singer, Actor, Lyricist, Composer.” He often shares pictures of himself on Instagram and also releases his cover of popular Bollywood songs. He also recently posted a video of himself performing on Brahmastra’s Shiva theme. He has shared videos of himself singing Farhan Akhtar’s “Tum Ho Toh, and Brahmastra’s “Rasiya”.

However, Aman has not appeared in a movie or TV show ever since his appearance in Bhootnath. When the film released in 2008, he had said he wants to be a cricketer when he grows up because, “it is real, acting is not real.”

Check out some of the photos and videos of Aman Siddiqui

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@aman_siddiqui7)

Earlier, Aman had shared how he had worked with Amitabh Bachchan on two TV commercials before working with him in Bhootnath. Sharing his experience of working with Big B, he said, “He was very good with me. He used to play cricket with me. He also helped me with my scenes. Once I got out of the frame, so he told me not to move out before the director calls cut.”

Bhootnaath, helmed by Vivek Sharma, also starred Juhi Chawla in a key role. Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a cameo appearance in the film which was loved by children and attracted family audience to the theaters.