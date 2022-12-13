scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Remember the adorable Banku from Bhoothnath whom Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t ignore? Here’s how he looks now

Actor Aman Siddiqui essayed the role of young Banku in the 2008 film Bhoothnath which had Amitabh Bachchan in the role of a ghost. The young kid has now grown up into a handsome boy.

banku bhoothnathAman Siddiqui played Banku in the 2008 film Bhoothnath. (Photo: Aman Siddiqui/Instagram, B.R. Films)

Do you remember the little Banku who was not afraid of a ‘bhoot’ (ghost) from the 2008 comedy-drama Bhoothnath? The kid made many laugh when he made a double his size, shabby-looking ‘Bhootnaath’, played by Amitabh Bachchan, dance on his little finger with a mischievous smile. People also cried with him when he cried for his Bhootnaath after he got ‘mukti’. His adorable looks just added to the charm of his characters. But now the little Banku aka actor Aman Siddique is all grown up and his latest photos on social media have left people amazed.

Aman primarily describes himself as a musician on his Instagram account. His Instagram bio reads, “Singer, Actor, Lyricist, Composer.” He often shares pictures of himself on Instagram and also releases his cover of popular Bollywood songs. He also recently posted a video of himself performing on Brahmastra’s Shiva theme. He has shared videos of himself singing Farhan Akhtar’s “Tum Ho Toh, and Brahmastra’s “Rasiya”.

Also read |Aryan Khan on traits he shares with dad Shah Rukh Khan, says he sleeps ‘only 4-5 hours’ as he announces new business: ‘My parents are extremely encouraging’

However, Aman has not appeared in a movie or TV show ever since his appearance in Bhootnath. When the film released in 2008, he had said he wants to be a cricketer when he grows up because, “it is real, acting is not real.”

Check out some of the photos and videos of Aman Siddiqui

 

Earlier, Aman had shared how he had worked with Amitabh Bachchan on two TV commercials before working with him in Bhootnath. Sharing his experience of working with Big B, he said, “He was very good with me. He used to play cricket with me. He also helped me with my scenes. Once I got out of the frame, so he told me not to move out before the director calls cut.”

Bhootnaath, helmed by Vivek Sharma, also starred Juhi Chawla in a key role. Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a cameo appearance in the film which was loved by children and attracted family audience to the theaters.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 02:29:47 pm
