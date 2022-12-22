Remake of Omkara, Desi Boyz sequel in the works. Upset fans ask ‘why?’

Producer Anand Pandit announced the sequel of Desi Boyz and remake of Omkara on Thursday. He will be joining hands with Eros International and Parag Sanghvi to work on these hits, which as per the team, ‘enjoys huge public recall and have great nostalgic value’.

Talking about working on the two iconic films, Anand Pandit, in a statement, said, “Omkara and Desi Boyz were trailblazers in their respective eras for their storytelling, star cast, and music. They still remain unforgettable for their command over their respective genres”, adding that the films have a cult following for different reasons and “it seemed like the perfect time to revisit these hits and take their stories forward for a new generation of viewers.”

Sunil Lulla, Eros chairman on his part added that they were excited to collaborate with Pandit to revive the magic of these films, that have remained indelible in our memories. “We have often wondered what happened to our favourite cinematic characters and if their journey took them in surprising directions. These films will answer many such questions. We will work together to ensure that the essence of these classics remains untouched even as we infuse new energy and fresh vibrance in them,” he shared.

Producer Anand Pandit ends 2022 with the biggest announcement. Joins hands with Eros International & Parag Sanghvi to produce a sequel of Desi Boyz’ and the remake of ‘Omkara’.@anandpandit63 #ErosInternational #ParagSanghvi #AnandPandit #Desiboyz #Omkara pic.twitter.com/KpcjtccRgS — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 22, 2022

However, fans were left confused at the announcement wondering what was the need to remake or even bring a sequel. Commenting on Anand Pandit’s post, a social media user wrote, “Aap omkaara ka remek mat karo uska prequel banao kush challenge wala kaam karo Bollywood mein bohat kam prequel bane hai.” Another wrote, “Omkara ko original hi rehne do ….uska remake kyu ??? Wo konsi 1960 mei bani thi jo uska remake bnana hai aaj ki Audience ke liye ??? Aur #DesiBoyz jaisi washout Disaster ka Sequel kis hisaab se ??? Phir tou #Dhaakad ke Sequel bhi bana lena chahiye Kangana ko..”

As a journalist also shared the news piece, fans commented on the tweet. One wrote, “Remake of bollywood film? Why?” while another added, “Bhaai…Omkara ko nhi please wo apne jagah mein boht zyaada achi hai .” A did support sequel of Desi Boyz, and one user also joked whether Kartik Aaryan will replace Akshay Kumar in the film.

Released in 2006, Omkara was adapted from William Shakespeare’s Othello. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the critically-acclaimed film was headlined by Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

On the other hand, Rohit Dhawan directed Desi Boyz featured Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. The slice of life comedy was much loved and its music top continues to be a rage among fans.