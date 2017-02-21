Reload is ‘popcorn action’: Sidharth Malhotra on what he has learnt from Jacqueline Fernandez

Sidharth Malhotra had a decent 2016. Currently, he is busy with Reload and Ittefaq which will release this year. Sidharth Malhotra had a decent 2016. Currently, he is busy with Reload and Ittefaq which will release this year.

Sidharth Malhotra began shooting for his next flick along with Sonakshi Sinha on Monday. The film, a remake of 1969 hit Ittefaq, couldn’t get a better person for its first clap than Shah Rukh Khan himself. Needless to say both Sidharth and Sonakshi are ecstatic about doing a thriller. But before Sid gets into the groove of the murder mystery, he still has enough action on his mind. His upcoming release this year is Reload, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Reload is a sequel to Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif starred Bang Bang, which released in 2014.

Watch | Reload Actor Sidharth Malhotra on His Chemistry With Jacqueline Fernandez in the ‘Popcorn Action’

Sidharth was in Delhi for a walkathon held by shoe brand Skechers. During an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sid spoke about why 2017 is different, what he learnt from Jacqueline, and why everything he spoke on Koffee With Karan 5 was host Karan Johar’s doing!

Here are the excerpts from the chat.

Reload is a ‘popcorn action’

I’m doing a lot of action in Reload. We shot in Miami, Bangkok, Goa and Mumbai. So there will be a lot of outdoor stunts, chase, hand-to-hand action. I keep calling Reload ‘popcorn action’, which is not serious action, that I have done. In the past I’ve done very serious action in Brothers, in Ek Villain. So this is more on the lighter side, where we are not so intense. It’s entertaining at the same time.

Jacqueline has taught how to deal with people

She is an easy co-star to be with, extremely open, extremely friendly, and that shows. From day one, we became buddies and that’s how it was coming across and that’s how the energy was. It was also a very fun, easy film. What I like about her is that she always comes out to give positivity and be happy. She makes that genuine effort. You’ll not let her stress show to anybody else, which is a great thing. I envy people like that. I wish I has the patience and understanding to do that. I learnt from her about day-to-day dealing with people.

Also read | Koffee With Karan Season 5: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra went naughty as Karan Johar tried to play cupid

Koffee With Karan is not planned

Definitely, we went there for the film. But whatever conversation and everything happened, you cannot plan that. That was Karan’s doing, not our doing. You don’t know if it was startling but see you are on a show and you have to answer questions and we were doing that. So it was fun. So much was shared about Jacqueline on that show, even I didn’t know all that.

After Brothers, want to do Bollywood adaptation of Ocean’s Eleven or Ocean’s Thirteen

Mostly people want to be a part of, maybe characters. There are many interesting characters to play. Ocean’s Thirteen, Ocean’s Eleven had a humongous cast, which I loved as a film. I find it very difficult to cast it that way in Mumbai, but if somebody had to, it’ll be a cool franchise to be a part of.

Have a fetish for shoes

I’m wearing the correct shoes from Skechers Gowalk 4. I can use it for walking, gym, dancing and even jumping around. I have an interesting fetish for shoes. I went through a phase of wearing all high tops. I have a love for gym shoes. Shoes are a central part of someone’s styling.

Sidharth Malhotra as the Skechers Gowalk 4 event in New Delhi. Sidharth Malhotra as the Skechers Gowalk 4 event in New Delhi.

From hanging out in Delhi 10 years ago to living the dream in Mumbai

With every year you understand more about your craft, the industry, you grow as an actor, as a personality. You meet new people . So the graph has been nice. I was in Delhi hanging out like this 10 years ago, and today I’m living in Mumbai and living my dream. I’ve got two films coming up this year – Reload and Ittefaq. I’m looking forward to doing different genres. One is a popcorn action and one is a murder mystery. So load and loads of things.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd