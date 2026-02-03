Reliance Jio Studios acquires 50.1% stake in Oscar-winning Sikhya Entertainment

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Studios has purchased a equity stake in Guneet Monga and Achin Jain's Sikhya Entertainment.

Feb 3, 2026 04:10 PM IST
Guneet Monga (Left) and Achin Jain (middle) join hands with Jyoti Deshpande (right) of Jio Studios.
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on February 2, 2026, acquired 50.1 per cent equity stake in Sikhya Entertainment Private Limited (SEPL), one of the most globally recognized and awarded production houses in India, through a combination of primary and secondary transactions, for a total cash consideration of Rs 150 crore.

This acquisition enables Jio Studios, the media and content arm of RIL, to further consolidate its pre-eminent position in the media and entertainment sector. Jio Studios has played a significant role in India’s entertainment ecosystem, connecting audiences globally and backing films with strong creative and commercial conviction. It has demonstrated a consistent ability to identify defining stories and build them for large audiences, producing landmark titles such as the highest grossing Indian film Dhurandhar, Laapataa Ladies, and the Stree franchise, among others, emerging as a key force in the country’s evolving content economy.

The collaboration of Jio Studios with SEPL, to co-create films and series for audiences in India and worldwide, brings together Jio Studios’ scale, reach, focus on building enduring intellectual property, nurturing creator-led ecosystems and long-term vision with SEPL’s proven track record of globally resonant, culturally rooted storytelling.

Founded by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Sikhya Entertainment has, over the past decade, redefined what Indian storytelling can achieve on the world stage. Sikhya is the only Indian production house to have won both an Academy Award and multiple National Film Awards, a distinction that underscores its rare global and domestic impact. Its Academy Award wins include Period. End of Sentence. (Best Documentary Short Subject) and The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short Film), while its National Film Award – winning films include Masaan, (Hindi), Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) and Kathal (Hindi), alongside recognition across major Indian and international platforms.

Equally central to Sikhya’s identity has been its commitment to discovering and championing new talent, from debut and early-career filmmakers to emerging writers and performance-driven storytelling, while creating defining moments for some of India’s most celebrated actors. Its multilingual slate includes The Lunchbox, Masaan, Pagglait, Kathal and Kill, among others.

Speaking on the partnership, Jyoti Deshpande, President, Jio Studios (Media and Content Business, RIL), said, “Sikhya Entertainment has consistently delivered stories that are deeply Indian yet resonate globally. This association reflects our long-term belief in partnering with creators who combine creative excellence with cultural authenticity. Over the last seven years, Jio Studios has built a strong track record of producing and championing some of the most successful box office winners and critically acclaimed films alike, from the most recent phenomenon Dhurandhar to Stree 2 and Laapataa Ladies which went all the way to the Oscars. I have known Guneet for a very long time and really admire her fire and tenacity. We are delighted to partner with Guneet, Achin and the Sikhya Entertainment team and by combining their distinctive storytelling legacy with Jio Studios’ scale, distribution, creative prowess and global ambition, we aim to give Indian stories the platform and pathways to reach audiences around the world.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Sikhya Entertainment, shared, “We have always believed that stories have the power to connect people across cultures, geographies, and languages. At the heart of Sikhya’s work is a deep belief in storytelling and in the people who bring these stories to life. Over the past decade, we have collaborated with bold new directors, writers, actors, and exceptional creative teams who continue to push the boundaries of independent cinema with honesty and ambition. For independent producers like us, driven by dreams and the audacity to turn those ideas into reality, this journey has been deeply rewarding. Partnering with Jio Studios allows us to take these stories to audiences around the world, while empowering us to champion emerging talent from across the country, where stories exist in every fabric and every thread. Jyoti Deshpande’s commitment to innovation and her instinct for bold ideas and creative risk make this partnership especially exciting. Together, we celebrate a Rising India, confident in its voice, unapologetic in its stories, and ready to shape the next chapter of cinema,” in the press note.

