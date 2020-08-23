Looking forward to celebrate Sooryavanshi and 83 release with audience at cinemas: Reliance Entertainment

Sooryavanshi and 83 are scheduled for Diwali and Christmas release, respectively.

Reliance Entertainment, the production house of the upcoming big-ticket films Sooryavanshi and 83, said it is looking forward to releasing the films at the theaters.

On Sunday morning, Reliance Entertainment tweeted they “are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time for the release of our awaited films, Sooryavanshi and 83, this Diwali and Christmas, respectively.”

The production house added that they are “looking forward to celebrating the blockbusters in cinemas with audiences everywhere.”

On Saturday, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar shared on Twitter that though they are committed to releasing the films in theaters, they do not want to push the release dates any further.

His tweet read, “Just to reiterate we are 100% inclined to release Sooryavanshi & 83 in theaters. However, we do not want to push the release dates any further. If uncertainty continues on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening, we will explore all options between theatrical, digital both TVOD and SVOD routes, in consultation with our directors, actors and partners. We will not like to push the release dates further. I am, however, absolutely optimistic that the audience will see these films on the big screen on Diwali & Christmas!!”

83, directed by Kabir Khan, stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The film revisits India’s first World Cup win in 1983. Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, is yet another commercial outing from Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe. It stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

