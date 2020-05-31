Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for coronavirus

Shibasish Sarkar said he is “doing well”. (Photo: Shibasish Sarkar/Twitter) Shibasish Sarkar said he is “doing well”. (Photo: Shibasish Sarkar/Twitter)

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Shibasish Sarkar said he is doing well in a statement. “I am doing well. I have been identified Covid positive. But treatment is happening properly and I will join back in action soon,” he said.

Earlier, actor Kiran Kumar, film producer Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa were tested positive for coronavirus. Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus.

