Sunday, May 31, 2020
COVID19

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for coronavirus

Shibasish Sarkar has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai | Published: May 31, 2020 8:51:24 pm
Shibasish Sarkar Shibasish Sarkar said he is “doing well”. (Photo: Shibasish Sarkar/Twitter)

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Shibasish Sarkar said he is doing well in a statement. “I am doing well. I have been identified Covid positive. But treatment is happening properly and I will join back in action soon,” he said.

Earlier, actor Kiran Kumar, film producer Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa were tested positive for coronavirus. Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus.

