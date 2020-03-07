Release of Asim Riaz-Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mere Angne Mein delayed

“Mere Angne Mein” will be crooned by Neha Kakkar. “Mere Angne Mein” will be crooned by Neha Kakkar.

It seems fans of Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez will have to wait a little longer to see them together in the song “Mere Angne Mein”. The single, crooned by Neha Kakkar, will now be released on March 9.

Jacqueline made the announcement on her Instagram story. “Hello guys, the wait for #MereAngneMein got a slight longer but keep the excitement growing as the song is now releasing on 9th of March. So stay tuned for the most vibrant dance number! @BhushanKumar @TSeries.Official @AsimRiazz77.Official,” read the post.

View this post on Instagram NEW RELEASE DATE 9th MARCH!!! A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Mar 7, 2020 at 8:28am PST

Reports suggest that “Mere Angne Mein” will be a remixed version of the song which was originally picturised on Amitabh Bachchan in 1981 film Laawaris.

Talking about the music video, which will be directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar had said, “The song is a traditional folk song, which Tanishk Bagchi has modernized and added his own unique twist to it. I have always enjoyed folk songs and want the younger generations to get familiarised with them. The song is going to be a huge hit, and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it.”

