Release dates of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Doctor G and Mission Majnu are out

The release dates of several highly-anticipated movies are out. While Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G will release on June 17, 2022 in theatres, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, featuring Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor, will hit the big screen on December 10 this year.

Ayushmann-Vani’s romantic drama’s trailer will be available online from November 8 onwards. The film has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Whereas Doctor G is a social drama helmed by Anurag Kashyap’s sister Anubhuti Kashyap. The movie also stars Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chadha in significant parts.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s thriller Mission Majnu will release on May 13, 2022. Sidharth shared a still from the upcoming movie while sharing the announcement which read, “Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you.”

Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you

Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is being touted as a spy thriller which has been penned by the trio of Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. It marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Rashmika Mandanna.

While Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra is currently riding the wave of Shershaah’s success.