Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Rekha would annoy Kiran Kumar by pretending to be his ex-girlfriend: When yesteryear Bollywood stars revealed pet-peeves against partners

In an unearthed page from a 1975 edition of a movie magazine, the most popular Bollywood celebrities of that era revealed what they 'hate about their mate'.

Rekha and Kiran Kumar reportedly dated briefly.

Amitabh Bachchan often humorously reveals the sort of behaviour that gets him in trouble at home with his wife, Jaya Bachchan. In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, he said that Jaya doesn’t spare him if he fails to answer her phone calls. In a 1975 issue of Stardust magazine, several other popular film personalities revealed how they annoy their partners, and how their partners annoy them.

“14 famous filmland couples revealed the pet peeve that they hold against their partners’ in the magazine article, unearthed by fans and posted on Reddit recently. Babita said that she gets ‘mad’ at Randhir Kapoor when he ‘falls asleep’ while she’s talking, while Randhir retorted, “She keeps bugging me to lose weight.”

Also read |Saif Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore taught him to respect working women: ‘That’s why I’m taking care of Taimur while Kareena shoots in London’

Actor Rekha, who was apparently dating Kiran Kumar at the time, said that she is annoyed by his ‘dutiful son’ personality, and his insistence at returning home by 10 pm to have ‘a glass of milk’. “Haven’t I had enough mama’s boys,” she asked. Kiran responded by saying that he gets annoyed when Rekha mimics his ex-girlfriend’s voice on phone calls. “And then, when I’m sweet to her, she gets mad,” he said.

Parveen Babi said that she is driven ‘up the wall’ when Danny Denzongpa goes silent during arguments, and Danny said that instead of wishing him ‘good morning’, she yells at him to take his harmonium ‘and get out’.

Tiger Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore had even more specific pet peeves about each other. Tiger said that he gets annoyed by her habit of ‘chewing bones at the dinner table’, and she said that she isn’t the biggest fan of his morning kisses, which he gives her ‘without shaving’.

Fans were entertained by these tidbits of information about yesteryear stars. “Growing up with a dad who played the harmonium early morning I can assure you that would pretty much be the sentiment of anyone being woken up that way. I can’t tell u how much I hated the damn thing,” one person wrote in the comments section of the Reddit post, in reaction to what Danny Denzongpa had said. “No wonder Sharmila and Pataudi were the only couple that genuinely lasted out of mutual love and respect,” another person commented.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 08:27:31 am
