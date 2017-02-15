Rekha to give 4th Yash Chopra Memorial Award to Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan as he has numerous times said that he has a childhood crush on senior actress Rekha. Shah Rukh Khan as he has numerous times said that he has a childhood crush on senior actress Rekha.

Veteran actress Rekha will hand over superstar Shah Rukh Khan the fourth Yash Chopra Memorial Award during a ceremony later this month. Rekha along with Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will give the award, instituted in the memory of the late Bollywood legend, to the Fan star on February 25 here, a press release issued by the organisers here said.

Shah Rukh has featured in some of the biggest hits helmed by Chopra like Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The award commemorates the director-producer by honouring excellence in various spheres of cinema like acting, music etc, it said.

Well it will be a big moment for Shah Rukh Khan as he has numerous times said that he has a childhood crush on senior actress Rekha. In an award ceremony, SRK also proposed to the beauty. At that moment, when Rekha was invited to present the award to Shah Rukh. Known for his unmatchable sense of humor, he said that whenever he receives an award from Rekha, he proposes to her and is still waiting for her reply.

Rekha said that she has to discuss this matter with Gauri (SRK’s wife). The actor was quick to add, sure. Both of you have to finalize your respective bedrooms, right?’ Rekha was all smiling and shy when SRK made those comments.

