‘Insecure’ Rekha had bestie Aruna Irani removed from Mangalsutra as she didn’t want to look like a vamp: ‘I read it in newspapers’

It was 1981 when Rekha and Aruna Irani — who had worked together in several films and shared a close bond — signed Mangalsutra. However, what followed left Aruna shocked. Aruna recalled that after signing the film, she kept waiting for the director to approach her with shooting dates. But, it never happened.

Speaking with SHOWSHA, Aruna shared: “Rekha and I were initially cast in Mangalsutra. But strangely, they never contacted me again. I read in the newspapers that the shoot had begun, yet I had no information. Eventually, I read that I had been replaced. No one even told me,” she said.

It was only after the film’s release that she confronted the director, Vijay. “I asked him, ‘Why did you replace me? You never came to me with dates. I was completely free.’ I fought with him. That’s when he told me, ‘Actually, the problem was that Rekha didn’t want you in the film.’ I was shocked. I dismissed it immediately. I said, ‘Don’t be ridiculous. She’s such a good friend. Why would she do that?’ He replied, ‘She’s your friend — why don’t you ask her?’”

ALSO READ | O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 early report: Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj film starts slow, to surpass Haider day 1 earning

Aruna eventually did. “When I asked her, she admitted that she had requested the makers to replace me. She said the role offered to me was quite edgy. If I had performed it emotionally, it would have made her character look like a vamp. That’s why she insisted they cast someone known for vamp roles instead.”

Aruna was replaced by Prema Narayan, who was known for playing vamp characters and performing dance numbers in several films. The movie also starred Anant Nag and revolved around his character being possessed by the ghost of Prema’s character, who had been betrayed by him. However, the film failed to make an impact at the box office.

This wasn’t the only instance, Aruna claimed. She alleged that Rekha also had her role reduced in Aurat Aurat Aurat.

Story continues below this ad

Speaking to Lehren Retro, Aruna said, “Because of the producers, it took six years for the film to be made. I had a very strong role — it was the central character. Anyone would pray for a role like that. But due to several people, it was cut down. Rekha ji, for instance, wouldn’t allow it. She said, ‘No, Aruna’s role is too good.’”