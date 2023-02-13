When Rekha admitted Vinod Mehra was ‘very close to her;’ Tabassum confirmed their relationship: ‘Vinod ne mohabbat toh sirf ek se ki’

Vinod Mehra was an Indian actor and producer, who appeared in over 100 films in his lifetime. He made his debut with the 1958 film Raagini as a child artiste, and then later went on to play the male lead parts in movies. In his time, he shared screen with a lot of top-billed actresses, but his chemistry with Rekha was something that was cherished by both their fans. The two did many movies together, including the likes of Ghar, and Aurat Aurat Aurat.

The two were said to be in a relationship that time, and some tabloids even reported that the pair got married in secret but the bond did not last as Vinod’s mother did not approve of the marriage. However, in 2004, Rekha denied ever getting married to him while speaking with Simi Garewal, stating that the two were ‘very close’ but that was that.

When Simi said, “In 1973, you married Vinod Mehra.” A slightly miffed Rekha sternly responded with, “Excuse me? Excuse me?” But Simi persisted, saying, “You got married to him? You didn’t marry him, for two months?” Rekha vehemently denied and said, “No. Like I was married to Faruq Abdullah, you mean? No, anybody can say anything. You are asking me?…But I don’t want to (answer), it is not important.” When Simi Garewal looked a little taken aback with her straight response, the actor relented a bit and said, “Vinod Mehra was always a well-wisher, he was always very very close to me.”

The fact that the two were in love was confirmed by Vinod Mehra’s close friend and popular TV host Tabassum. On her show Tabassum Talkies, she said that the actors were very much in love, but their wedding never took place: “He did most films with her. They grew close, they wanted to get married, but sadly that could never happen. Vinod Mehra ne mohabaat toh sirf ek se ki, Rekha se, but shaadiyaan teen ki thi (Vinod Mehra loved only Rekha, but ended up getting married thrice).”

Vinod Mehra first tied the knot with Meena Broca, but their relationship ended when he fell for his co-star Bindiya Goswami. The actors tied the knot, but as their relationship grew bitter, Bindiya left him. Vinod Mehra then went on to marry Kiran who remained with him till his death in 1990. Mehra died due to a heart attack in October 1990. He is survived by his wife Kiran, and their two children, Rohan Mehra and Soniya Mehra, who are both actors too.