Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Rekha gives Janhvi Kapoor a tight hug, gets her a special gift as she watches Mili; Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan attend screening

Mili screening was attended by Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Orhan Awatramani among a few others, on the eve of its release.

Mili screening was atteneded by Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali KhanThe film Mili stars Janhvi Kapoor and actor Sunny Kaushal in lead roles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor-Sunny Kaushal-starrer Mili releases in theatres today. A dayfore its release, Janhvi’s father and the film’s producer Boney Kapoor hosted a special screening for a select few from the Hindi film industry.

Mili’s special screening was attended by veteran actor Rekha, actor and Sunny Kaushal’s brother Vicky Kaushal, and also by Sunny’s parents. Janhvi’s BFF Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Orhan Awatramani were also seen at the event.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Actor Rekha, who was very close to Janhvi’s mom and late actor Sridevi, was all excited to be a part of this big day for Janhvi. In a video, Rekha was can be seen expressing her love for Janhvi Kapoor as she got to meet her at the screening.

Rekha looked stunning in the saree, while Janhvi was dressed in a sharara. Rekha hugged the younger actor and also handed a gift to her.

Rekha and Janhvi Kapoor at Mili screening:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

The Kaushal brothers’ photos and videos too are shared online from the Mili screening, while Janhvi’s good buddies and star kids Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan arrived together.

Watch videos of Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan from the Mili screening:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Katrina Kaif’s sister and actor Isabelle Kaif also came to see Janhvi and actor Sunny Kaushal’s film. Maheep Kapoor came with her son Jahaan Kapoor, while Janhvi’s friend Orhan Awatramani also attended the screening.

Here are more photos from Mili screening:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mili, a survival thriller is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 11:15:50 am
