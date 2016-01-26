Rekha conferred with Yash Chopra Memorial award

Rekha was honoured with the third Yash Chopra Memorial Award in Mumbai on January 25. Rekha was honoured with the third Yash Chopra Memorial Award in Mumbai on January 25.

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha was honoured with the third Yash Chopra Memorial Award in Mumbai on January 25.

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao presented the award to the actress in recognition of her talent and contribution to the film industry.

“I take this award not just as a validation but something of a reminder to say that the curtains have not fallen yet. There is still the best to come in the near future. It is reminder to do better than the best, better than ever before. It’s not my last chapter, but best chapter,” Rekha said.

The 61-year-old actress, who worked with Chopra in 1981romance Silsila, said the filmmaker taught her the meaning of love through his work.

Also read: Rekha hugs Jaya Bachchan after Amitabh Bachchan wins Best Actor award

“He taught me how to love. Not only through his film I understood ‘Oh this is love’, not only it’s beautiful while talking… it’s a feeling, which cannot be seen but every one feels. That Yash ji taught me. I became a poetess in his company,” said the actress, who cut a graceful picture in a golden saree.

The award has been instituted by the TSR Foundation of T Subbarami Reddy in the memory of the producer-director, who died in 2012.

Rao said, “In mathematics you learn the concept of rekha as a line – which can extend in both directions. It has infinite potential to grow on either sides. The same way Rekha has infinite potential as an actress and human being.”

See Pics: Rekha Shines In Golden As She Receives An Award; Sridevi, Ranveer In attendance

The Foundation annually honours a distinguished senior film personality for outstanding contribution to film industry with a Gold Medal and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Veterans like Shatrughan Sinha, Sridevi, Jaya Prada, Simi Garewal, Boney Kapoor, Pam Chopra and young star Ranveer Singh, among others attended the event.

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar and megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also been felicitated with the award.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App