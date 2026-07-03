Rekha’s co-star refused to do a photo shoot with her: ‘I was plump, unattractive’

Veteran actor Rekha had a difficult childhood and started working at a very early age in the movies. When Rekha was in her teens, her mother brought her to Mumbai (then Bombay), and she started struggling in the city in the hopes of getting an opportunity that would change her life. It was at this time that Rekha met actor Sanjay Khan, who was one of the most popular actors of that era, and Sanjay refused to get a photo shoot with her, until his wife Zarine intervened.

Sanjay Khan ‘launched’ Rekha

In a recent chat with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Sanjay’s daughter Farah Khan Ali shared that Rekha recently visited their home and recalled the incident. “My father launched Rekha,” she said and recalled the anecdote shared by Rekha.