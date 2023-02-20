Rekha and Alia Bhatt share adorable moment at awards ceremony, see pics

Actors across film industries attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Rekha and Alia Bhatt’s little PDA on the red carpet. The Bollywood divas, who were draped in beautiful sarees, were seen chatting and laughing while posing for photographers.

Rekha was also seen kissing Alia on her cheeks and the latter was beaming. Alia chose a white saree, while Rekha opted for a golden one. At the event, Rekha won the award for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry and Alia won Best Actress award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor also won the Best Actor award for Brahmastra Part One – Shiva.

Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, Sahil Khan, Natalia Barulich, Jayantilal Gada, Sachet, Parampara and Hariharan were also clicked at the event.

Rekha and Alia Bhatt pose together at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 . (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The duo all smiles at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Rekha won big at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anupam Kher graced Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan looked at his stylish best. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ronit Roy and Shreyas Talpade at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

R Balki was also clicked at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty, who won the Most Promising Actor Award, was also seen making a splash on the red carpet in a black shirt and kasavu mundu.

Rishab Shetty with his award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards was held at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End Hotel on February 20.