Regional filmmakers are really pushing the envelope: Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is happy with her career graph and calls it an eventful journey with lots of learning. Huma Qureshi is happy with her career graph and calls it an eventful journey with lots of learning.

Actor Huma Qureshi says regional filmmakers are really pushing the envelope and exploring territories when Hindi filmmakers are playing safe. Huma, who ventured into acting in 2012 with Gangs Of Wasseypur, has worked in Malayalam as well as Tamil films.

“Regional films are doing well because the marketing cost for Hindi films are so high… I feel regional filmmakers and writers are so brave that they go into zones and territories that sometimes even Hindi films hesitate. We want to play it safe,” Huma told IANS.

“So, I have seen some incredible Marathi, Tamil and Malayalam films… They are really pushing the envelope,” she added.

Ever since her debut, Huma has featured in films like Badlapur, D-Day, Jolly LLB 2 and The Viceroy’s House.

The actress says she is yet to accomplish many things.

“I am far for achieving anything. The day I think I have done whatever that will be the end of it. So, I want to die with the words on my lips that I am still learning and exploring. I still have so much and more distance to cover. I am embryo I still have not hatched,” she said.

However, Huma is happy with her career graph and calls it an “eventful journey” with lots of “learnings”.

“I have met such amazing people who have encouraged and supported me. I don’t think I would be here today without my parents, friends, directors, producers and actors who worked with me,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App