Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Regina Cassandra single handedly takes down baddies in Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, watch trailer

Web series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, headlined by Regina Cassandra, will release on January 26, 2023 on ZEE5.

Regina CassandraRegina Cassandra plays the role of an IPS officer in Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke. (Photo: Regina Cassandra/Instagram)
Regina Cassandra single handedly takes down baddies in Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, watch trailer
Streaming giant ZEE5 has released the trailer of its upcoming series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke. The ZEE5 original is headlined by Regina Cassandra who plays the role of a fearless IPS officer on a mission. Kavya Iyer (Regina) is a fierce lady in uniform who, along with her team, vows to catch the culprits responsible for bombings in the city.

From riding a boat to fighting in the boxing ring and taking down baddies single handedly, Regina does it all in the show. The trailer also promises multiple twists and emotional sequences. The description of the trailer read, “A go-getter IPS officer, Kavya Iyer will go to any length to defend the nation. Out on a mission to curb Naxalite insurgencies in the Northeast and terror attacks in the country, will she be able to safeguard her team?”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Talking about her role in Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, Regina Cassandra said in a statement, “Getting under the skin of Kavya was an enriching experience. From emoting the character of a tough IPS officer and getting the body language correct to playing a mother and daughter was demanding but exciting. Kavya is a strong headed individual who manages to navigate through difficult situations and finds her way which really inspired me. While our society continues to grapple with gender discrimination, a series like Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, draws parallels and showcases what women are capable of. Kavya’s determination, empowering spirit and humanitarian side underlines the true essence of a hero. She is the epitome of a warrior. Despite being a mother, a wife and a daughter, an IPS officer will go beyond her call for duty and serve her nation.”

Regina made her Hindi debut in 2019 with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She was also seen in the hit series Rocket Boys.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, which is helmed by Srijit Mukherji, also stars Barun Sobti, Mita Vashisht, and Sumit Vyas. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on ZEE5 on January 26.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 21:41 IST
Shah Rukh Khan shares his secret to happiness: ‘Keep your lows to yourself’

