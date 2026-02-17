Regena Cassandrra says Bollywood treated her ‘in a derogatory manner’ due to her South Indian identity: ‘Not just with words, but with actions’

Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2 star Regena Cassandrra further opened up about her efforts to avoid being stereotyped due to the industry's inherent sexism.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiFeb 17, 2026 09:19 AM IST
Regena Cassandrra further opened up about her efforts to avoid being stereotyped due to the industry's inherent sexism.Regena Cassandrra opens up about facing alleged derogatory treatment in Bollywood. (Credit: Facebook/@ReginaCassandra)
Make us preferred source on Google

Although she has built a sturdy career and reputation in the South, having worked in several notable Tamil and Telugu films, Regena Cassandrra’s work in Hindi cinema has been intriguingly limited. While one might assume that it’s due to her commitments in the regional industries, certain remarks by the actor in a recent interview paint a different picture altogether.

Revealing that she has faced derogatory treatment in Bollywood due to her South Indian roots, Regena maintained that people mete out such behaviour not just through words but also through actions. She said during a conversation with Hindustan Times, “A lot of people treated me in a derogatory manner, not just with words, but with actions. It’s sort of a derogatory outlook towards me. And, I mean, anyone would be able to tell that I was being put down in a certain way. I did feel it. So I did have some inhibitions in the North. But, having said that, it’s not always the case, right?”

Don’t Miss | 141 films, 84 movies with one hero and multiple records: Meet the ‘hitmaker’ who defined an era of Malayalam cinema

For the unversed, Regena was born and raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where she also completed her studies. She made her debut by playing a small character in the Tamil movie Kanda Naal Mudhal (2005) and rose to fame later with her roles in movies like Siva Manasulo Sruthi, Routine Love Story, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, Power, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Subramanyam for Sale, Jyo Achyutananda, Maanagaram, Awe, and Vidaamuyarchi.

She made her Hindi debut with the Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and has also appeared in Bollywood films like Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2. Regena’s repertoire includes notable roles in Hindi streaming series such as Rocket Boys and Farzi as well. “I was a South Indian actress. Compared to most South Indians, my Hindi is way better. I can read, write, and speak Hindi, and all the work I have done to date in the language is in my own voice. It’s my own Hindi, and I’ve tried to make sure that, you know, I live up to the role that I’ve been given.”

ICYMI | ‘Amitabh Bachchan is sleeping in room above you’: Abhishek Bachchan says his dad, daughter Aaradhya inspire him, feels ‘she understands world better’

The discrimination, she said, isn’t limited to her South Indian identity alone but also stems from the fact that she’s a woman. Regena further opened up about her efforts to avoid being stereotyped due to the industry’s inherent sexism. “I think as a woman in this industry, it’s very easy for us to be stereotyped. I mean, it’s only obvious because it’s a visual medium at the end of the day, and once you see something, it sticks in your head. But I’ve always wanted to be versatile. So, it is very difficult for me to pick and choose my films because I don’t want to always do mainstream commercial films,” she added.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
The Godfather, Apocalypse Now actor Robert Duvall dies at 95
Robert Duvall dead
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika's wedding: Marriage on Feb 26; reception slated for Mar 4
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
'I’ve been criticized the most in the industry': John Abraham weighs in on being an outsider
John Abraham on facing criticism in the industry
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
United Goa firm on Dabolim airport’s fate: ‘Touching it will kill economy’
United Goa firm on Dabolim airport’s fate: ‘Touching it will kill economy’
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Robert Duvall dead
The Godfather, Apocalypse Now actor Robert Duvall dies at 95
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Ramadan 2026 Dates: The Ramadan crescent is typically seen first in the Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and more.
Ramadan Dates 2026: Ramzan Time Table, Fasting, Moon Sighting, Significance, and more
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
Must Read
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten 100 powers Sri Lanka into Super 8 with eight-wicket win over Australia
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka hammered 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
AI Impact Summit 2026: Publishers seek fair compensation for use of news content in AI training
AI Impact Summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Ramadan Dates 2026: Ramzan Time Table, Fasting, Moon Sighting, Significance, and more
Ramadan 2026 Dates: The Ramadan crescent is typically seen first in the Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and more.
Advertisement
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement