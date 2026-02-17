Regena Cassandrra says Bollywood treated her ‘in a derogatory manner’ due to her South Indian identity: ‘Not just with words, but with actions’

Although she has built a sturdy career and reputation in the South, having worked in several notable Tamil and Telugu films, Regena Cassandrra’s work in Hindi cinema has been intriguingly limited. While one might assume that it’s due to her commitments in the regional industries, certain remarks by the actor in a recent interview paint a different picture altogether.

Revealing that she has faced derogatory treatment in Bollywood due to her South Indian roots, Regena maintained that people mete out such behaviour not just through words but also through actions. She said during a conversation with Hindustan Times, “A lot of people treated me in a derogatory manner, not just with words, but with actions. It’s sort of a derogatory outlook towards me. And, I mean, anyone would be able to tell that I was being put down in a certain way. I did feel it. So I did have some inhibitions in the North. But, having said that, it’s not always the case, right?”