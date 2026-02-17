Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Regena Cassandrra says Bollywood treated her ‘in a derogatory manner’ due to her South Indian identity: ‘Not just with words, but with actions’
Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2 star Regena Cassandrra further opened up about her efforts to avoid being stereotyped due to the industry's inherent sexism.
Although she has built a sturdy career and reputation in the South, having worked in several notable Tamil and Telugu films, Regena Cassandrra’s work in Hindi cinema has been intriguingly limited. While one might assume that it’s due to her commitments in the regional industries, certain remarks by the actor in a recent interview paint a different picture altogether.
Revealing that she has faced derogatory treatment in Bollywood due to her South Indian roots, Regena maintained that people mete out such behaviour not just through words but also through actions. She said during a conversation with Hindustan Times, “A lot of people treated me in a derogatory manner, not just with words, but with actions. It’s sort of a derogatory outlook towards me. And, I mean, anyone would be able to tell that I was being put down in a certain way. I did feel it. So I did have some inhibitions in the North. But, having said that, it’s not always the case, right?”
For the unversed, Regena was born and raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where she also completed her studies. She made her debut by playing a small character in the Tamil movie Kanda Naal Mudhal (2005) and rose to fame later with her roles in movies like Siva Manasulo Sruthi, Routine Love Story, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, Power, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Subramanyam for Sale, Jyo Achyutananda, Maanagaram, Awe, and Vidaamuyarchi.
She made her Hindi debut with the Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and has also appeared in Bollywood films like Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2. Regena’s repertoire includes notable roles in Hindi streaming series such as Rocket Boys and Farzi as well. “I was a South Indian actress. Compared to most South Indians, my Hindi is way better. I can read, write, and speak Hindi, and all the work I have done to date in the language is in my own voice. It’s my own Hindi, and I’ve tried to make sure that, you know, I live up to the role that I’ve been given.”
The discrimination, she said, isn’t limited to her South Indian identity alone but also stems from the fact that she’s a woman. Regena further opened up about her efforts to avoid being stereotyped due to the industry’s inherent sexism. “I think as a woman in this industry, it’s very easy for us to be stereotyped. I mean, it’s only obvious because it’s a visual medium at the end of the day, and once you see something, it sticks in your head. But I’ve always wanted to be versatile. So, it is very difficult for me to pick and choose my films because I don’t want to always do mainstream commercial films,” she added.
