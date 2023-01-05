scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Reena Roy shares why she stayed away from movies, opens up about her comeback: ‘Being a single mother…’

Yesteryear actor Reena Roy shared that she wants to make a comeback via an OTT project.

reena royReena Roy spoke about making a comeback. (Photo: SonyTV/YouTube)

Reena Roy enjoyed fame in the movies in the 1970s and 1980s but after getting married to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan, Roy stepped away from the limelight for a few years. However, after the marriage fell apart, Roy moved back to India and appeared in a few films sporadically. In a recent interview, she opened up about why she stayed away from the limelight for the last many years and shared that she wants to make a comeback via OTT.

The Nagin actor said that since she is a single mother, she had the responsibility of her daughter and that was her first priority. “I had the responsibility of my daughter. Her education is complete now. Being a single mother, you have to take care of your daughter first. It’s a full-time job,” she told ETimes.

Roy added that she wants to take up OTT projects to make a comeback. She shared that she has been getting offers from various regional industries as well. As far as the kind of roles that she wants to take up are concerned, she wishes to do “something along the lines of Baghban and Mother India.”

Reena Roy was known for films like Kalicharan, Nagin, Jaani Dushman, Apnapan, Aasha, among many others. She was last seen in the 2000 film Refugee. In 2021, Reena Roy appeared on an episode of Indian Idol and spoke about her work and peers in the 1970s. She shared that Shatrughan Sinha was perpetually late, and him and Dharmendra were the weakest dancers at the time.

She was recently seen as a special guest on Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2 where she danced to her hit song ‘Disco Station Disco’.

