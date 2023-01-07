Reena Roy answers why she shares an uncanny resemblance with Sonakshi Sinha: ‘Zindagi ke ittefaq…’

Yesteryear actor Reena Roy was a star in the 1970s, when she appeared in films such as Apnapan, Jani Dushman, Kalicharan, among others, but for the last few decades, Roy has stayed away from the limelight. She moved to Pakistan after she married cricketer Mohsin Khan and took a break from films. Before this, Roy was in a relationship with film actor Shatrughan Sinha, who has spoken at length about the same in his authorised biography Anything But Khamosh.

In a recent chat, Reena was asked about the uncanny resemblance that she has with Shatrughan’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha. In an interview with Firstpost, she was asked why Sonakshi ‘looks so much like her’. To this, she said, “Wahin na, yeh zindagi ke ittefaq hote hain (these are the quirks of destiny). Jeetuji’s mother and my mother look like twins sisters.”

Shatrughan’s memoir quotes film producer Pahlaj Nihalani, who had said that Reena had given Shatrughan Sinha an ultimatum and asked him to make up his mind about his seriousness for her, or else, she would get married in eight days. At this point, Sinha was already married to his wife Poonam. Pahlaj said, “After Hathkadi, I was keen to repeat the same setup of Shatru, Reena, Sanjeev Kumar for my next film, Aandhi Toofan. But Reena said a firm ‘No’ to my offer. She said to me, ‘Tell your friend to make up his mind. If he gives me an answer, I’ll do the next film with him. Otherwise, it’s a no. I’ve made up my mind that if he doesn’t marry me, I’m going to get married in eight days’.”

Pahlaj said that he conveyed this message to Shatrughan and saw him break down. “He called her up and cried like a baby. For the first time, I saw him cry; he was very emotionally involved with her. That was the one time I spoke up and told him, ‘Let go, let her get married’,” Pahlaj told Sinha.

Shatrughan and Reena appeared together in films like Kalicharan, Milpa, Sangram, among many others.