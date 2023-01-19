Reena Roy says she sought help from saints, sadhus while fighting for daughter’s custody from ex-husband Mohsin Khan

Yesteryear actress Reena Roy who was one of the highest paid actors of the 1970s and ‘80s, stepped away from cinema after she got married to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan in 1983. The actor who returned to India in 1992 after her divorce, has now opened up about the difficulties she faced to get her daughter’s custody.

In an interview with Times Of India, Reena said that she did everything to get her daughter back. The actor also revealed that she visited saints and sadhus while fighting for her daughter’s custody. Mohsin and Reena had named their daughter Jannat. However, after getting her custody, Reena changed her daughter’s name to Sanam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RetroBollywood (@retrobollywood)

Reena also said that Mohsin wanted to settle down in London and take British citizenship but she was not on board with it. The actor also revealed her and her daughter’s equation with Mohsin and said, “He’s in touch with her. They share a close father-daughter bond. He’s settled well in life. I pray that God keeps him healthy and happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhana Farook (@farhanafarook7)

The 65-year-old actor had revealed that her daughter was her first priority. She said,. “I had the responsibility of my daughter. Her education is complete now. Being a single mother, you have to take care of your daughter first. It’s a full-time job.”

Reena made her Bollywood debut with the film Zaroorat and was seen in movies like Kalicharan, Nagin, Jaani Dushman, Apnapan and Aasha, among others. She was last seen in the 2000 film Refugee.