‘How dare you come late?’: Reema Kagti blasted Aamir Khan for ditching Talaash shoot

If there’s one person who can blast Aamir Khan when he falters on his celebrated perfectionism, it’s Reema Kagti. It started on the set of Aamir’s production debut, Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001 seminal period sports drama Lagaan, where Reema was an Assistant Director. It continued even 11 years later on the set of Reema’s 2012 police procedural Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, which starred Aamir as a cop.

Aamir recently recalled at the reunion of another 2001 seminal film, Farhan Akhtar’s buddy drama Dil Chahta Hai, how Reema blasted him for coming late to the Talaash set because he went to attend the retirement party of close friend and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

“That day was the night shoot of Talaash. I know how Reema is,” said Aamir, laughing.

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Aamir asked her if he can come only an hour late for the shoot since it’s an “important occasion” and Sachin is a “national icon.” “She was seething inside, but said okay. The invitees were late that day, and Sachin said, ‘Please wait. I’m waiting for somebody, and I want you to speak.’ Now, I couldn’t explain to Sachin that Reema was on the other side. So, I thought okay, aaj Reema se daant kha lenge Sachin ke liye,” added Aamir, chuckling.

He revealed that Reema blasted him so badly, and hasn’t let him forget about his lapse till date. “I was late by four-five hours. She said, ‘How dare you come late? Is this your professionalism?’ So, we’re still working on it. We’re still getting there,” confessed Aamir, laughing. The two haven’t collaborated after Talaash yet.

Reema Kagti scolded Aamir Khan on Lagaan set

On the set of Lagaan, Reema Kagti was the second AD, and had to coordinate all the timings for the huge ensemble cast. In an earlier interview, Aamir Khan recalled how Reema scolded him on the sets of the period drama. “They used to keep 15 minutes for breakfast, and I eat slowly. I do everything slowly, so I told them to call me 15 minutes earlier. She scolded me and said, ‘For you, the whole hair and makeup team will not come 15 minutes earlier,'” recounted Aamir.

“I’m the producer and she is scolding me. I said, ‘It takes time for me.’ She said, ‘I don’t care, you have to come.’ She spoke to me very harshly. I felt hurt. So I said, ‘From now on, I will not have breakfast.’ It didn’t affect her; she said, ‘Very good, you can be ready on time then.’ After a week, exhausted, I went back to having breakfast there again,” added Aamir.

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Reema served as an AD on Lagaan, followed by Farhan Akhtar’s 2004 war drama Lakshya. Even on that set, her fellow filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed that she didn’t even spare Amitabh Bachchan, a senior actor and superstar, who played a key role in the film. Despite his impressive record of punctuality, she’d often rush him up to shoot. So much so that Bachchan would jokingly refer to her as “Gurkha”, a term for the ferocious breed of Nepali soldiers.