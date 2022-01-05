Red-faced Kartik Aaryan says he isn’t a ladies’ magnet, reveals he’s single

Actor Kartik Aaryan spoke about his reputation as a ladies’ man, and chalked it down to his ‘fun-loving’ nature and approachability. The actor has been linked with several past co-stars, and was responding to high praise given to him by his new co-actor, Aalaya F.

The two will be seen together in the upcoming film Freddy. He will also reunite with his Lukka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon in the film Shehzada. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, a red-faced Kartik was asked about being a ‘magnet’ for the ladies. He said, “This isn’t something that I’ve decoded. Nor do I think I’m any sort of magnet. I’m single, after all.”

He continued, “Maybe I’m fun to hang with. I’m a fun-loving guy, I like to enjoy myself, crack jokes. I’m honest with my work also. It’s not just about girls, it’s about girls and guys. I love hanging out with people who I work with. So, that’s how it is, to sum it up. The ‘magnetisim’ applies to all sorts of people, not just one gender.”

Kartik broke out after the back-to-back box office success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, both directed by Luv Ranjan. He has since appeared in the commercially successful films Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. His last release was the Netflix thriller Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. It was a change of pace for the actor, who was best known for his romantic comedies.

Besides Shehzada and Freddy, he has Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyanarayan Ki Katha in the pipeline.