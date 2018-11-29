Red Chillies Entertainment moves Delhi HC against notice over Zero

Red Chillies Entertainment on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court against a legal notice sent by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) alleging that an objectionable scene in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero has allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs.

In the caveat, the Bollywood production house has requested the court not to take any action without informing and hearing the submission of the company. The DSGMC has alleged that in the promo and poster, Shah Rukh has been shown in undergarments and wearing the ‘Gatka Kirpan’ (small dagger), a Sikh religious symbol.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also the DSGMC General Secretary, asked “Zero” director Aanand L. Rai and Shah Rukh to remove the “objectionable” scene from the movie and urged Delhi Police to lodge a complaint against the two for “hurting” the sentiments of the Sikhs.

In the complaint, the BJP MLA mentioned, “It is submitted that I being the General Secretary of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, have received number of complaints from the Sikh Sangat for hurting the sentiments of Sikhs by movie Zero directed by Mr Aanand L Rai. In the movie, film actor Shahrukh Khan has been shown wearing “Gatra Kirpan” (Article of Sikh Faith) and in their movie promo which has created an outrage among Sikh community worldwide. As per the Sikh rehat maryada only Amritdhari Sikh person can wear Gatra Kirpan.”

You are requested to lodge FIR against the movie director Aanand L Rai and film actor Shahrukh Khan. You are also requested to immediately stop the promo of the Zero movie showing actor Shahrukh Khan wearing Gatra Kirpan.”

