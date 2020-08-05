Here’s what the real-life Gunjan Saxena thinks about the Netflix film

Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to release on Netflix on August 12. Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra among others, the Sharan Sharma directorial is inspired by the real-life story of Gunjan Saxena, who is India’s first female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. In a new clip released by Netflix, we hear Gunjan, Janhvi, Pankaj and Sharan talking about the making of the biopic.

The film’s trailer focused on the gender discrimination that Gunjan Saxena had to face during her early days at the Indian Air Force. This video opens with Gunjan talking about the experience of flying and shares that once you are in the pilot’s seat, “the machine will not know whether a man is flying it, or a woman is flying it.”

Gunjan also shares that she did not understand why someone wanted to do a biopic on her life. She says, “I wasn’t really convinced as to why someone would want to do a movie on my life. You have lived your life so you don’t find it exciting. It’s exciting only when someone else looks at it.”

In the video, Janhvi Kapoor mentions that Gunjan has become an inspiration to the women of India and goes on to narrate an anecdote about the time when the former IAF officer visited the set. Gunjan visited the set and asked Janhvi if she gets tired, and the actor replied, “I’m pretending to do what you actually did and you are asking me if I am tired.”

Director Sharan Sharma also says the film’s tone would be quite like Gunjan Saxena, that is “honest, sincere, non-flashy” and he would “allow the story to unravel in a natural and honest way.”

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film would now be released on Netflix. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix horror anthology Ghost Stories, where she shared screen space with Surekha Sikri in Zoya Akhtar’s segment.

