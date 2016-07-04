Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Real issue should be addressed: Sonakshi Sinha on Salman Khan rape remark

Sonakshi Sinha feels a lot has been said about superstar Salman Khan's rape remark and she would rather focus on the real issue.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: July 5, 2016 8:01:47 pm
Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Salman Khan rape remark, akira, akira trailer, Salman, salman rape comment, Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha film, Sonakshi Sinha upcoming film, entertainment news Salman had courted controversy when he compared himself to a raped woman while talking about the physically gruelling shoot of Sultan.
Top News

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha feels a lot has been said about superstar Salman Khan’s rape remark and she would rather focus on the real issue.

Salman had courted controversy when he compared himself to a raped woman while talking about the physically gruelling shoot of Sultan.

The actor has stayed mum on the controversy despite demands for an apology by womens’ groups.

WATCH VIDEO: 5 Reasons To Watch Sultan

 

When asked about her take on the issue, Sonakshi told reporters here, “I think too much has already been said about it, there is too much of focus and attention already put on something that should not garner so much attention.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

“I’ll stay away from it. It should be put aside and the real issue should be addressed,” the 29-year-old actress said.

She was speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film “Akira”.

Sonakshi said there have been instances when things are blown out of proportion, but she will always stand up for the right cause.

“There are a lot of instances where things are blown out of proportion and people are targeted and are picked on for no reason. Personally I always stand for what I feel is right,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now