RD Burman, Asha Bhosle forged ‘suron ka naata’ over anonymous roses; she refused to enter the room where Pancham died: ‘I want to see him alive’

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, April 12 in Mumbai. The singer was 92. Out of her discography of over 12,000 songs, which she sang over eight decades, fans continue to remember some of her best works, which were composed by RD Burman. The two met as colleagues at first, and were married to other people, but soon, the comfort they found in their professional relationship turned personal and the two decided to get married in 1980. Asha and Pancham (as RD Burman was fondly known) stayed married until his passing in 1994.

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‘Sur ka naata hai humara’

In an earlier chat, recorded in 1993, where Asha and Pancham were both present, they opened up about their love story. Asha was a mother to three children and had separated from her first husband after facing abuse in the marriage. RD, too, had had a failed first marriage. For Asha, this was a relationship that took shape since they were both mature and understood each other. Asha told Mrityunjoy Kumar Jha for Newstrack, “Our marriage… We were not 20-22. We were both mature. We had a relationship because of our music, and that gradually turned into marriage. He knows what I am, and I know what he is. Sur ka naata hai humara (Ours is a musical relationship.)”

When asked how they fell in love with each other, RD revealed that he would send flowers to Asha anonymously almost every single day. This was despite the fact that they would see each other almost every other day for recordings. One day, Asha received the flowers when she was with him, and that’s when she found out about Pancham’s feelings towards her.

RD Burman and Asha Bhosle recorded some of their best songs with each other. (Photo: Express Archives) RD Burman and Asha Bhosle recorded some of their best songs with each other. (Photo: Express Archives)

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He recalled, “I used to send flowers anonymously. We were recording once. Me, Asha and Majrooh Sultanpuri (lyric writer) were there. That’s when the florist dropped off the bouquet, and she threw it away. She said, ‘Who sends these every day?’ I kept quiet. Then Majrooh sahab told her, ‘This is the culprit’.” Asha added, “He was after me. ‘Asha, you sing so well. I love your voice’. Finally, what could I do? I said yes.”

Lata Mangeshkar held her judgement

Since Asha’s first marriage with Ganpatrao had been a sore point in her relationship with her older sister Lata Mangeshkar, Asha was asked about her reaction to her second marriage. She revealed that Lata had never discussed this subject with her or RD Burman. “Didi has never said anything about this. Neither to me, nor to me Pancham,” she said in the same chat.

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Pancham’s first meeting with Asha Bhosle was as a fan

While Asha and RD Burman started working together in the 1960s, she first met him as the son of ace music composer SD Burman when he was still quite young. In an earlier chat with DNA, she recalled the time when he ran up to her for her autograph. She said, “The boy asked me for my autograph, said he’d heard my Marathi natya sangeet on the radio.”

RD Burman and Asha found each other at the start of the 1980s, but the decade brought some big professional challenges to them. RD particularly went through a low phase as despite giving many hits, he was now struggling to find work. This took a toll on their marriage as well but the two stuck with each other.

RD’s last moments with Asha

Recalling his final moments, Asha had once shared, “He was also trying to take my name, ‘Aa..aa..’ but couldn’t complete the word.” RD Burman passed away in 1994 at 54. The couple did not have any children together.

As per Ajitabh Menon’s memoirs on RD Burman, Asha couldn’t bring herself to go into the room after the composer died. “Main uss kamre mein nahin jaaongi. Main usse mara hua nahin dekh sakti. Main usse zinda dekhna chahti hoon.” (“I will not enter that room. I cannot see him dead. I want to remember him alive.”)

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In the years since then, Asha would often speak about RD Burman as refer to him as ‘Bob’.