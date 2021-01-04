Remembering RD Burman on his 27th death anniversary: Listen to some of Pancham Da’s best creations

Popularly known as Pancham Da, RD Burman is remembered as the musical genius who had a unique style of composing music. He is also credited with introducing new elements (jazz and rock styles) into Hindi film songs. As Burman worked with international artistes, his approach to music got more global in nature.

His work has influenced many new generation artistes as well. Vishal Shekhar, Amit Trivedi and many others have confessed that they have been inspired by Pancham Da on various occasions.

Though RD Burman was popularly known for his Hindi film music, Pancham Da also composed Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi tracks.

Here are some of RD Burman’s best Hindi songs:

1. Do Lafzon Ki Hai (The Great Gambler)

2. Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi (Masoom)

3. Kuchh Na Kaho (1942: A Love Story)

4. Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (Caravan)

5. Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baaraat)

6. Zindagi Ke Safar Mein (Aap Ki Kasam)

7. Bachna Ae Haseeno (Hum Kisise Kum Naheen)

8. Naam Gum Jayega (Kinara)

9. Yeh Dosti (Sholay)

10. Hum Bewafaa Hargiz Na The (Shalimar)

11. Chehra Hai Ya (Saagar)

12. Tere Bina Zindagi Se (Aandhi)

13. Chingari Koi Bhadke (Amar Prem)

14. Bahon Mein Chale Aao (Anamika)

15. Gulabi Aankhein (The Train)

16. Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon (Mehbooba)

17. Dekha Na Haye Re (Bombay to Goa)

18. Mera Kuchh Saamaan (Ijaazat)

19. Kehdoon Tumhe (Deewar)

20. Ek Chatur Naar (Padosan)

Pancham Da passed away on January 4, 1994.