‘Serve like waiters at weddings’: Raza Murad slams stars for missing Mushtaq Khan’s funeral

Veteran actor Raza Murad is upset with the Bollywood fraternity for not attending the funeral of actor Mushtaq Khan. Raza took to his Instagram account to post a video expressing his angst, and stated that “stars” can attend industrialist’s son’s wedding, and serve food as “waiters” but couldn’t pay their last respects to Mushtaq.

In the emotional video, Murad said, “Lekin afsos ki baat ye hai ki aise mauke par, koi bhi star jise hum star kehte hai, vo unhe apna aakhri salaam pesh karne nahi aya. Jabki bohot se unke saathi, unke colleagues, actors, sab aye. Lekin koi bada chehra nahi aya. (It’s saddening to see that during such times, none of the stars, whom we call stars, came to pay their final respects whereas, a lot of his other colleagues, actors had come).”