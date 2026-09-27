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‘Serve like waiters at weddings’: Raza Murad slams stars for missing Mushtaq Khan’s funeral
Bollywodo actor Mushtaq Khan died on September 24 after a prolonged battle with cancer. His funeral was held on September 25.
Veteran actor Raza Murad is upset with the Bollywood fraternity for not attending the funeral of actor Mushtaq Khan. Raza took to his Instagram account to post a video expressing his angst, and stated that “stars” can attend industrialist’s son’s wedding, and serve food as “waiters” but couldn’t pay their last respects to Mushtaq.
In the emotional video, Murad said, “Lekin afsos ki baat ye hai ki aise mauke par, koi bhi star jise hum star kehte hai, vo unhe apna aakhri salaam pesh karne nahi aya. Jabki bohot se unke saathi, unke colleagues, actors, sab aye. Lekin koi bada chehra nahi aya. (It’s saddening to see that during such times, none of the stars, whom we call stars, came to pay their final respects whereas, a lot of his other colleagues, actors had come).”
Take a look at Raza Murad’s video below:
View this post on Instagram
Without directly taking names, the added, “Yes, but if this were the wedding of an industrialist’s son, they would not only not attend, but also serve the wedding guests like they were waiters. Or if there’s a political party that requires their presence, they would definitely be there. But they did not pay last respects to a man who gave 50 years of his life to the film industry. He has given his whole life. And yet, you can’t give 50 minutes to him.”
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Expressing his disappointment over none of the big names attending Mushtaq Khan’s funeral, Raza Murad said, “He reached this point only on the strength of his work. He didn’t need you in his life, nor will he need you in his death. But there will be the regret that there’s no star that Mushtaq Khan hasn’t worked with, and yet nobody came to meet him one last time.” He also suggested that the money and fame could vanish one day.
Mushtaq Khan’s funeral was held on September 25 in the presence of his family members and colleagues, including Rajpal Yadav, Anees Bazmee, Zaid Darbar, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Wadhwa, Shehzad Khan, Rajat Bedi, Annu Kapoor and Sulabha Arya. The actor died on September 24 after a prolonged battle with cancer.
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