Did you not give citizenship to Adnan Sami, Raza Murad asks govt; singer hits back

Raza Murad said that the Citizenship Amendment Act is against the constitution. (Photo: Express Archive) Raza Murad said that the Citizenship Amendment Act is against the constitution. (Photo: Express Archive)

Actor Raza Murad is one of the latest personalities to share his opinion on the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actor stated that the government should not treat someone in the name of religion and the law should be equal for all.

“I have no objection to the law. But it should be equal for all. In our constitution, every citizen has equal right. But my point is that this law is against our constitution. You cannot treat anyone in the name of religion,” the actor told India Today in an interview.

He further stated an example of how singer Adnan Sami was given Indian citizenship.

“Did you give citizenship to Adnan Sami or not? Is he a Muslim or not? He is a Muslim. He was resident of Pakistan. His father was in the Pakistan Air Force. I have no objection to Adnan Sami’s citizenship. I only object that you are keeping only one community apart and you are showing that they are different. Government should give citizenship to anyone irrespective of religion,” Murad added.

Reacting to Murad’s statements, Adnan tweeted, “I thought that this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies!”

Apart from Raza Murad, Raftaar, Anurag Kashyap, Parvathy, Konkana Sen Sharma, Dia Mirza and Kubbra Sait among others have expressed their displeasure over CAA.

Saif in an interview with PTI said, “I would like the protest to be associated with exactly what I am protesting against. There might be a possibility that I will end up representing a different kind of protest. So I am not sure yet. Until I am sure what I am protesting against and whether it is going to be taken that way, I need to think more.”

Raftaar, during a concert, said, “Be it Hindu, Sikh, Christian or Muslim, all of them are our brothers. I won’t let anyone go anywhere.”

Actor Sushant Singh, who has been speaking against the citizenship law, told indianexpress.com that his association with the long-running TV show Savdhaan India ended following his participation in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Sushant, however, said it was a “small price” to pay for speaking out.

Farhan Akhtar, who joined the protest against CAA in Mumbai, said, “As a citizen of this country and as someone who has born [sic] and grown up with a certain idea of what India is, it is important to raise my voice against this.”

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari said, “Today it’s Muslims, tomorrow it could be anyone else.”

