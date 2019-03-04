Romeo Akbar Walter trailer: John Abraham turns super spy

After the success of patriotic dramas Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate last year, Bollywood star John Abraham is ready to serve another film in the same vein with his upcoming release RAW – Romeo Akbar Walter. The makers recently released the trailer of the movie, and by the looks of it, RAW is loaded with action sequences, dramatic moments and patriotic fervour.

In the almost three-minute clip, we are introduced to John’s character who is trained to be a spy for the country’s intelligence agency, RAW. During the course of the movie, the actor will presumably be seen in three completely different avatars of Romeo, Akbar and Walter.

The film is inspired by real incidents and is set in 1971, when India and Pakistan were on the verge of a war. We see Jackie Shroff as John’s reporting head and in various shots of the video, Jackie is seen asking for a sacrifice from John in order to serve his nation selflessly. Later, we see John crossing the border and working in tandem with the RAW as an undercover agent.

Television star Mouni Roy, who had last year made her Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, is also seen in the promo. However, her role in the movie is yet unknown.

When asked whether the film glorifies war, John Abraham, at the trailer launch of the movie, said, “If Hollywood can make war films and glorify soldiers, why can’t we? This is the new India. We want to make different films and entertain the audience.”

Apart from John, Mouni and Jackie, the film also features Sikander Kher and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in pivotal roles. Directed and written by Robbie Grewal, RAW – Romeo Akbar Walter will release on April 5.