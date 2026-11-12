Ravie Dubey shares lighter moments with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi in BTS pics from Ramayana

Days after Ramayana's release, Ravie Dubey offered fans a glimpse of the fun moments from the sets.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiNov 12, 2026 07:09 PM IST
Ravi DubeyRavie Dubey shares glimpses from the set of Ramayana: Part 1. (PC: Ravie Dubey/Instagram)
AI Narration

Ravie Dubey is beaming with joy as his portrayal of Lakshman in Ramayana Part 1 continues to receive immense praise from his industry peers. The actor has now given the audience a glimpse into the lighter moments from the sets of Ramayana: Part 1 with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor (Ram), Sai Pallavi (Sita), and the director, Nitesh Tiwari, along with the rest of the crew.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ravie Dubey captioned his post, “Thousand reasons to be happy :) :) #ramayana”. His actor friends from the television industry flooded the comments section, expressing pride. Ravie, in his caption, wrote that he has “thousand” reasons to be happy; Hina Khan called his performance “phenomenal” and wrote, “A million reasons to be happy.. YOU were phenomenal as LAXMAN my friend.. love and good wishes.. Now that’s the way you do it (sic)”

 

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A post shared by Ravie Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

Hina Khan Hina Khan praises Ravi Dubey

His actor-producer, wife, Sargun Mehta posted a cheeky comment stating that she also tracks the behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s set. She penned, “Nobody believes me when I say that I also see bts on Instagram (sic)” with laughing and evil eye emojis.

Sargun Mehta Sargun Mehta drops a sweet comment on Ravi Dubey’s post

The pictures come days after Ramayana arrived in theatres on November 5.

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Ravie Dubey receives praise for his portrayal of Lakshman

Ravie’s casting as Lakshman has emerged as one of the talking points following the film’s release. Audiences have praised his screen presence, expressions and the ease with which he portrays Ram’s devoted younger brother.

Filmmaker Karan Johar called Ravie brilliant as Lakshman and praised his portrayal of a loving and devoted brother.

 

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A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Rapper Badshah, meanwhile, described the casting choice as a “master stroke”, crediting casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Sunil Lahri, who famously played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s television adaptation of Ramayan, also acknowledged Ravie’s portrayal, saying the innocence and intensity required for the character were visible in his performance.

Ramayana box office collection

Ramayana has also been performing strongly at the box office. According to Sacnilk figures, the film collected Rs 70.65 crore net in India on its seventh day. This took its cumulative India net collection to Rs 511.10 crore, while its domestic gross stood at Rs 611.05 crore. The film’s overseas gross collection reached Rs 323.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 934.55 crore within its first seven days.

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With the film continuing its theatrical run and Ravie receiving appreciation for his portrayal of Lakshman, the actor’s latest behind-the-scenes pictures have given fans another reason to revisit the world of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

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