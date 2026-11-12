Ravie Dubey shares lighter moments with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi in BTS pics from Ramayana

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Ravie Dubey is beaming with joy as his portrayal of Lakshman in Ramayana Part 1 continues to receive immense praise from his industry peers. The actor has now given the audience a glimpse into the lighter moments from the sets of Ramayana: Part 1 with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor (Ram), Sai Pallavi (Sita), and the director, Nitesh Tiwari, along with the rest of the crew.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ravie Dubey captioned his post, “Thousand reasons to be happy :) :) #ramayana”. His actor friends from the television industry flooded the comments section, expressing pride. Ravie, in his caption, wrote that he has “thousand” reasons to be happy; Hina Khan called his performance “phenomenal” and wrote, “A million reasons to be happy.. YOU were phenomenal as LAXMAN my friend.. love and good wishes.. Now that’s the way you do it (sic)”
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His actor-producer, wife, Sargun Mehta posted a cheeky comment stating that she also tracks the behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s set. She penned, “Nobody believes me when I say that I also see bts on Instagram (sic)” with laughing and evil eye emojis.
The pictures come days after Ramayana arrived in theatres on November 5.
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Ravie Dubey receives praise for his portrayal of Lakshman
Ravie’s casting as Lakshman has emerged as one of the talking points following the film’s release. Audiences have praised his screen presence, expressions and the ease with which he portrays Ram’s devoted younger brother.
Filmmaker Karan Johar called Ravie brilliant as Lakshman and praised his portrayal of a loving and devoted brother.
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Rapper Badshah, meanwhile, described the casting choice as a “master stroke”, crediting casting director Mukesh Chhabra.
A lot of credit for Ramayana goes to the insanely on point casting by MUKESH CHABRA. The guy is blessed with an eye. Lara for Kekai and Ravi Dubey for Laxman was a master stroke.
— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) November 4, 2026
Sunil Lahri, who famously played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s television adaptation of Ramayan, also acknowledged Ravie’s portrayal, saying the innocence and intensity required for the character were visible in his performance.
नई रामायण में लक्ष्मण के चरित्र में जो मासूमियत और इंटेसिटी झलकनी चाहिए वह झलक रही है, नई रामायण को सफलता के लिए हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ
The innocence n intensity should b reflected in the character of Laxman is visible in new Ramayana. Hearty wishes 4the success of the new Ramayana. https://t.co/ypidQkyART
— Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) November 5, 2026
Ramayana box office collection
Ramayana has also been performing strongly at the box office. According to Sacnilk figures, the film collected Rs 70.65 crore net in India on its seventh day. This took its cumulative India net collection to Rs 511.10 crore, while its domestic gross stood at Rs 611.05 crore. The film’s overseas gross collection reached Rs 323.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 934.55 crore within its first seven days.
With the film continuing its theatrical run and Ravie receiving appreciation for his portrayal of Lakshman, the actor’s latest behind-the-scenes pictures have given fans another reason to revisit the world of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.