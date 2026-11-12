Ravie Dubey shares lighter moments with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi in BTS pics from Ramayana

Ravie Dubey is beaming with joy as his portrayal of Lakshman in Ramayana Part 1 continues to receive immense praise from his industry peers. The actor has now given the audience a glimpse into the lighter moments from the sets of Ramayana: Part 1 with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor (Ram), Sai Pallavi (Sita), and the director, Nitesh Tiwari, along with the rest of the crew.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ravie Dubey captioned his post, “Thousand reasons to be happy :) :) #ramayana”. His actor friends from the television industry flooded the comments section, expressing pride. Ravie, in his caption, wrote that he has “thousand” reasons to be happy; Hina Khan called his performance “phenomenal” and wrote, “A million reasons to be happy.. YOU were phenomenal as LAXMAN my friend.. love and good wishes.. Now that’s the way you do it (sic)”