Ravie Dubey defends Ranbir Kapoor amid Ramayana casting criticism: ‘Simply the best’

Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana, has praised Ranbir Kapoor’s performance as Lord Ram, calling him “simply the best we have.” Ravie also spoke about Ranbir’s sincerity, work ethic and grounded nature while talking about his experience of working with the actor.

Ranbir’s casting as Lord Ram has sparked mixed reactions on social media, but Ravie believes the actor is the right choice for the role.

Speaking to Variety India, he said, “I think Ranbir is simply the best we have. He is a superstar of epic proportions, but what has stayed with me even more is the human being and the artiste I have witnessed at close range.”

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Speaking about his experience of working with Kapoor, Ravie highlighted the actor’s dedication and the way he conducts himself on set.

“The sincerity with which he comes onto a set is unparalleled. His work ethic, etiquette, intensity and preparation; I had heard so much about these things, but I had the privilege of witnessing them firsthand. And alongside all of that is this incredibly grounded, warm and inclusive nature. There is no weight of his stardom in the way he interacts with people. I find that enormously inspiring. It is my great good fortune to be a part of this journey alongside Ranbir, Namit (Malhotra), Nitesh (Tiwari), Yash, Sai Pallavi and every single person associated with ‘Ramayana’.”

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Ravie Dubey on being associated with Ramayana

Ravie described his association with the film as an “extraordinary moment” and said he has consciously tried to keep personal ambitions in check.

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“With this film, I have constantly reminded myself that the larger purpose of all of us coming together and that includes me is to bring glory to Shri Ram’s name. So whenever thoughts of ambition or achievement surfaced, I have tried to return to one solitary and solid sentiment, which is surrender,” he shared.

The actor-producer also spoke about the emotional significance of becoming part of the Ramayana story. He said that the scale of the project has made him even more conscious of the importance of surrendering to its larger purpose.

“I am immensely grateful that something of this magnitude and canvas has materialised in my life. But precisely because it is so significant, I feel it is even more important for me to reconnect with that feeling of surrender and allow that perhaps to take precedence over everything else. In the country and the culture that we come from, we have grown up believing that to become even a small part of Ram Katha is among the greatest good fortunes one can receive. So for me, before this is an opportunity, an achievement, or even a debut, it is a blessing.”

‘Ranbir Kapoor has sacrificed so much’

Last year, in a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Ravie Dubey opened up about the impact of Ramayana on the cast and crew, revealing how deeply the project has influenced everyone involved. He also said Ranbir Kapoor had made significant sacrifices for the project.

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“That role changed me. I had to transform myself to do justice to it because the audience can easily tell when you are faking it. I completely altered my routine. In fact, all of us did, including Ranbir Kapoor. He has sacrificed so much for this film. This feels more like a yagya. We all did everything in our power to stay true to these characters in how we behave, react, and even speak.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat, among others.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the ambitious project is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The film’s score has been composed by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, marking their first collaboration on an Indian production.

Ramayana Part One is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2026.