Ravie Dubey calls Ramayana co-star Ranbir Kapoor ‘the very best we have’ on his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor is receiving birthday wishes from friends, family and colleagues as he turns 44 on September 28. Among the messages is a heartfelt note from his Ramayana co-star Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part epic.

Sharing his experience of working with Ranbir, Ravie said he has had the “great fortune” of being part of a “generational film” like Ramayana and working alongside a “generational actor” like Ranbir.

Ravie Dubey’s birthday note for Ranbir Kapoor:

“For the last three years, I have the great fortune of being part of a generational film Ramayana and working shoulder to shoulder with a generational actor, Ranbir Kapoor. I don’t think Ranbir bhai knows how much I’ve learned from him while standing beside him as his younger brother,” shared actor Ravie Dubey.

He added, “I’ve watched his humility, his commitment, and the depth of his investment in every moment. What stays with me most is how quietly he does it. He puts so much into the character and the film, yet never makes his hard work conspicuous or allows it to weigh on anyone else on set.”

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“These three years have only strengthened my belief that, as an actor, a leading man, and a professional, he is the very best we have. I have yet to meet anyone quite like him. To share the screen with him in my first film is a gift I will always Cherish,” added Ravie.

“There is a maryada to being an actor and a professional, an unspoken code an ethic ..a way of honouring the work and the people around you and the responsibility that comes with your place in a film such as Ramayana . Ranbir bhai embodies that with extraordinary grace. I’m grateful I got to witness it so closely. Happy Birthday Ranbir Bhai #ranbirkapoor,” the actor concluded in his birthday note for Ranbir Kapoor.

Ravie Dubey on Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism:

In an earlier interview with Variety India, Ravie had similarly praised Ranbir’s sincerity, work ethic, etiquette, preparation and grounded nature. He said that despite being a major star, Ranbir does not allow the weight of his stardom to affect the way he interacts with people on set.

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“I think Ranbir is simply the best we have. He is a superstar of epic proportions, but what has stayed with me even more is the human being and the artiste I have witnessed at close range. The sincerity with which he comes onto a set is unparalleled. His work ethic, etiquette, intensity and preparation; I had heard so much about these things, but I had the privilege of witnessing them firsthand. And alongside all of that is this incredibly grounded, warm and inclusive nature. There is no weight of his stardom in the way he interacts with people. I find that enormously inspiring. It is my great good fortune to be a part of this journey alongside Ranbir, Namit (Malhotra), Nitesh (Tiwari), Yash, Sai Pallavi and every single person associated with ‘Ramayana’,” he shared earlier.

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Ravie also described his association with Ramayana as a blessing and said he had tried to keep personal ambition secondary to what he sees as the larger purpose of being part of the epic.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana journey:

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is being made as a two-part adaptation of the epic, with the first part scheduled to release during Diwali 2026.

Ranbir’s birthday comes at a busy time for the actor, who is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.