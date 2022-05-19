Ravi Shastri responds to Aamir Khan’s ‘IPL mei chance hai kya’ question

May 19, 2022 5:34:36 pm
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reminded fans of his winning shot from his film Lagaan last month when he posted a video of him playing cricket on his office terrace. Then, he also asked his teammates whether he has a chance of getting selected for any of the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. His team responded in the affirmative and now former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has also shared his thoughts on Aamir’s cricketing skills.
Recently, Star Sports posted a video on their social media accounts where an anchor is asking Ravi if Aamir has any chance to play in IPL. The former Indian cricket coach replied, “He looks good in net. Probably, he needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams.”
The video was posted with the caption, “The boss has spoken! 🗣️ #AamirKhan, What do you think of @ravishastriofficial’s analysis of your batting? 🤔.”
As the video went viral, one of Aamir Khan’s fans suggested that the Rangeela actors should join Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan. The fan tweeted, “Haan ji kkr mai khila do inko ek Khan ki team hai dusra superstar Khan usi team se khelega. (Make him join KKR, a team of Khan and the second superstar Khan should play from this team only.)”
Aamir is looking forward to the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ hit Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The movie will hit theatres on August 11 this year.
