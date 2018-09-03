Ravi Shastri dating Nimrat Kaur? Here’s what the Airlift actor has to say

Nimrat Kaur has denied the reports on her relationship with Ravi Shastri. Nimrat Kaur has denied the reports on her relationship with Ravi Shastri.

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur today reacted to reports which suggested that she is dating Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

Nimrat took to Twitter and wrote, “Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead✌🏼✨”

Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead✌🏼✨ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 3, 2018

According to Mumbai Mirror, Nimrat Kaur has been discreetly dating the Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri for over two years.

Bollywoodlife claims that it is Nimrat and Ravi’s common friend who acted as a cupid. The report further suggests that the two soon developed a fondness for each other and were seen taking time off their busy schedule to be together. In fact, the two celebrities have been the brand ambassadors for a luxury car brand since 2015.

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen in ALTBalaji’s web-series Test Case. The actor is busy filming the next season of the Ekta Kapoor show. Ravi Shastri, on the other hand, is currently in the UK where the Indian team is playing a series against England.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd