Ravi Shastri says 1983 World Cup memories came flooding back after watching 83: ‘I really had tears in my eyes’

Veteran cricketer Ravi Shastri, who was also a part of the Indian team when they lifted the World Cup in 1983 at Lord’s, has praised Kabir Khan’s recent film 83. Shastri was a guest at Express Adda on Thursday and in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, he revealed that 83 was by far his most favourite cricket film.

When asked to choose between Iqbal, Lagaan, Dhoni biopic and 83, Shastri jumped in and said, “83.” Ravi shared that he had tears in his eyes when he watched the film. “Not because I was part of the team that won, I really had tears in my eyes when the film got over because it brought back so many memories,” he shared.

The veteran cricketer appreciated the efforts of the cast and crew of the Kabir Khan directorial. “The cast, the effort they put into those actors. Like Ranveer, the job he did there. Kabir, the show he put up and all the cast, they worked their backsides off to try and look like the characters they were playing,” he said.

Ravi mentioned that to recreate a historical moment on screen was a humungous task that was done quite well by Kabir and his team. “See to put real-life into reel-life is not that easy and I thought they did a fabulous job. Of course, there were memories that came flooding in again when certain scenes were shown and that’s what tears your eyes. It is a fabulous movie. I think it is a must-watch for everyone, especially in theatres. Get to the theatres, watch it and you will love it.”

83, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani, is out in theatres.