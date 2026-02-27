‘Guruji never called Rishabh Rikhiram his disciple, no formal ceremony’: Ravi Shankar Centre strongly contests sitarist’s claims, reiterates Anoushka Shankar’s stand

For quite some time, sitarist Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma has maintained that he was the last disciple of the late legendary sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, a claim that has been firmly contested by Shankar’s daughter, sitarist Anoushka Shankar. Now, the Ravi Shankar Centre has released an official statement addressing these claims. In a detailed press release outlining Rishabh Sharma’s association with the maestro, the Centre acknowledges Rishabh’s talent. However, it clarified that to honour Pandit Ravi Shankar’s legacy, it is necessary to correct “false timelines, misunderstandings about teaching, and misuse of the word ‘disciple.’”

No formal Ganda-Bandhan ceremony

The statement emphasized that there was never a formal Ganda-Bandhan Ceremony conducted according to traditional custom. While an informal ceremony did take place at the insistence of Rishabh’s father, it was motivated by the young boy’s evident talent. The press release read: “On 3 January 2012, at the persuasion of Rishabh’s father, and due to affection for the young child, an informal string-tying took place at the Centre between Guruji and Rishabh. Such ceremony was neither conducted as a formal ‘Ganda-Bandhan Ceremony’ nor was it conducted according to traditional custom. In the mentioned informal ceremony, as is otherwise traditional and essential, no priest was present, there was no prepared ceremonial thread, no formal announcement was made, and no other students or extended family and friends were invited.”