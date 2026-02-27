Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Guruji never called Rishabh Rikhiram his disciple, no formal ceremony’: Ravi Shankar Centre strongly contests sitarist’s claims, reiterates Anoushka Shankar’s stand
In a detailed official statement, the Ravi Shankar Centre said that while it appreciated Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma’s talent, it is imperative to clarify the false reports regarding claims of him being a disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar.
For quite some time, sitarist Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma has maintained that he was the last disciple of the late legendary sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, a claim that has been firmly contested by Shankar’s daughter, sitarist Anoushka Shankar. Now, the Ravi Shankar Centre has released an official statement addressing these claims. In a detailed press release outlining Rishabh Sharma’s association with the maestro, the Centre acknowledges Rishabh’s talent. However, it clarified that to honour Pandit Ravi Shankar’s legacy, it is necessary to correct “false timelines, misunderstandings about teaching, and misuse of the word ‘disciple.’”
No formal Ganda-Bandhan ceremony
The statement emphasized that there was never a formal Ganda-Bandhan Ceremony conducted according to traditional custom. While an informal ceremony did take place at the insistence of Rishabh’s father, it was motivated by the young boy’s evident talent. The press release read: “On 3 January 2012, at the persuasion of Rishabh’s father, and due to affection for the young child, an informal string-tying took place at the Centre between Guruji and Rishabh. Such ceremony was neither conducted as a formal ‘Ganda-Bandhan Ceremony’ nor was it conducted according to traditional custom. In the mentioned informal ceremony, as is otherwise traditional and essential, no priest was present, there was no prepared ceremonial thread, no formal announcement was made, and no other students or extended family and friends were invited.”
Never used the term ‘disciple’
The Centre also clarified another instance when Rishabh appeared at a concert conducted by Pandit Ravi Shankar. The maestro reportedly never used the term “disciple” for Rishabh, as the statement quotes him saying: “I have just had this new, wonderful young boy become my student, and just given him a few lessons.” The release further noted: “Neither at the said concert nor at any time thereafter did Guruji call Rishabh his disciple. During the concert itself, Guruji became seriously unwell and thereafter was unable to give any meaningful instruction to Rishabh.”
The statement also addressed claims that Rishabh had long and sustained lessons with the maestro. It clarified: “Between 3 January 2012 and 9 March 2012, Guruji, along with Parimal Sadaphal, gave a few classes to Rishabh. There were no several-hour sessions.” It added that after this period, Pandit Ravi Shankar moved to the United States, where no further lessons or supervision were provided and soon after he passed away. The Centre highlighted that the majority of Rishabh’s formal, structured, and sustained musical training occurred under Parimal Sadaphal, with additional guidance from another senior disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar, Shri Arun Bharat Ram.
Not the last disciple
It further went ahead to clearly state: “In the Parampara of Indian Classical Music and the Centre, the word ‘disciple’ carries deep meaning. It is not symbolic, and it is not established through an informal moment. It is a relationship that evolves over many years of guidance and shared commitment. A few lessons and a brief appearance in a concert/video cannot be considered equivalent to that level of formal, rigorous, and immersive training and commitment.” The press release also addressed photographs circulating as purported evidence of a Guru-disciple relationship, noting that Pandit Ravi Shankar had a long-standing relationship with Rishabh’s family spanning multiple generations.
It also firmly contested claims of Rishabh being the last disciple, firstly stating that the youngest ones were: Shubhendra Rao and Anoushka Shankar were younger, while the last disciples of Pandit Ravi Shankar were Nishad Gadgil and Dr. Scott Eisman. Recently, Anoushka Shankar reiterated the informal nature of Rishabh’s association with her father on the Humans of Bombay podcast: “I think there is some misunderstanding about his guruship. He learnt very intensively with someone very dear to me, one of my father’s senior disciples Parimal Sadaphal, and he had a couple of lessons with my father, very informally, with Parimal uncle also in the room.”
