Screenwriter Ravi Shankar Alok allegedly commits suicide

Bollywood screenwriter Ravi Shankar Alok allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday. He was 32.

Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri, Mumbai, ended his life by jumping off from the roof of the building, a police official said.

The screenwriter had last worked with Sudhir Mishra on his film Daas Dev. He was the assistant writer of the film.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Sudhir Mishra said, “We worked together on Daas Dev. This was around four years ago. He had called me recently. I don’t remember exactly when, but a couple of months back. He had shared that he is making his own film and that the process had already started. He had written this script much before he assisted me on Daas Dev. I didn’t know he stays at Seven Bungalows. He had told me that he was living with his brother in the city. I am really shocked to learn about his death, that too him committing suicide by jumping off his building. It is sad.”

Officials at the Versova police station have confirmed that there was no suicide note found on Alok’s body or in his house. The screenwriter was staying with his brother, who was not present in the house when the writer allegedly committed suicide. Police are still probing the matter.

More details awaited.

