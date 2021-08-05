scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Must Read

Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s silver medal brings joy to celebrities: ‘Another one coming home’

Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Suniel Shetty, Randeep Hooda, Nivin Pauly, Varun Tej among others expressed their joy at Ravi's silver medal.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2021 6:22:22 pm
ravi kumar dahiyaRavi Kumar Dahiya won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (PTI Photo)

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya has added to India’s medal tally as he won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Dahiya lost the men’s freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to Zavur Uguev. While his cheering squad was hoping for gold, Ravi’s silver win has brought a smile to everyone’s faces. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Suniel Shetty, Randeep Hooda, Nivin Pauly, Varun Tej among others expressed their joy at Ravi’s silver medal.

Anil Kapoor shared on Twitter, “Another one coming home! Congratulations on the Silver! #RaviKumarDahiya.”

Olympics |Ravi Dahiya wins silver after losing final, takes India’s Tokyo 2020 medal tally to 5

Tappsee Pannu took to Twitter and shared, “It’s a silver for our Ravi Dahiya !”

Nivin Pauly wrote on Twitter, “What a bout #RaviKumarDahiya! You have made us all proud! One billion hearts beat for you!”

Varun Tej posted on Twitter, “We are super proud of you #KumarRavi Such a valiant effort!”

Suniel Shetty tweeted, “If what I see is true, then you have already won gold in our hearts! You are the true symbol of the Indian Sporting Spirit. #RaviKumarDahiya we are so proud of you!!”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

On Genelia Deshmukh’s birthday, her 12 loved-up photos with husband Riteish

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 05: Latest News

Advertisement