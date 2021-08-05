Ravi Kumar Dahiya’s silver medal brings joy to celebrities: ‘Another one coming home’

Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (PTI Photo)

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya has added to India’s medal tally as he won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Dahiya lost the men’s freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to Zavur Uguev. While his cheering squad was hoping for gold, Ravi’s silver win has brought a smile to everyone’s faces. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Suniel Shetty, Randeep Hooda, Nivin Pauly, Varun Tej among others expressed their joy at Ravi’s silver medal.

Anil Kapoor shared on Twitter, “Another one coming home! Congratulations on the Silver! #RaviKumarDahiya.”

Tappsee Pannu took to Twitter and shared, “It’s a silver for our Ravi Dahiya !”

Nivin Pauly wrote on Twitter, “What a bout #RaviKumarDahiya! You have made us all proud! One billion hearts beat for you!”

Varun Tej posted on Twitter, “We are super proud of you #KumarRavi Such a valiant effort!”

Suniel Shetty tweeted, “If what I see is true, then you have already won gold in our hearts! You are the true symbol of the Indian Sporting Spirit. #RaviKumarDahiya we are so proud of you!!”