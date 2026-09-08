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Ravi Kishan’s ‘Money Follows My Brother’ is now a T-Series song; fans say, ‘Mauke pe chauka’
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan and T-Series have collaborated for an upcoming track based on his viral meme, 'Money follows my brother'.
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has become the internet’s favourite, after videos from his interviews and events went viral on social media. In fact, he has even spoken been enjoying that attention in the past month. Now, Ravi Kishan’s viral meme line ‘Money follows, my brother’ is being turned into a song. On Tuesday, T-Series announced the official track, set to release on September 11.
Bhushan Kumar dropped a trailer of the upcoming music video on social media today. In the clip, a mother and son can be seen sitting in a car, when the woman asks the boy about his future plans, due to his lack of interest in studies. Then, Ravi Kishan’s voiceover can be heard as the boy lip-syncs, “Pure desh ko pagla dunga, abhi kuch pesh kiya hai, suno.”
ALSO READ | ‘We share memes every morning’: Rivva Kishan on her bond with father Ravi Kishan
The angle then expands to complete 360 degrees, and the actor-MP appears in the same car, delivering his viral meme dialogue, “Naam ya daam? Naam. Money follows my brother, money follows.” As soon as the promo of ‘Money follows my brother’ music video was unveiled, fans flooded Reddit and Instagram expressing their excitement.
“Trends follow my brother,” a fan wrote. “Mauke par chauka,” another comment read. “Milking and how!” a person wrote.
When Ravi Kishan reacted to the meme frenzy
During an interview with Hindustan Times earlier, Ravi Kishan gave the credit to Gen Z for accepting him through memes. He said, “The best part is that this is happening organically. Even the BJP handle, Delhi Police and Maharashtra Government have made memes. I am personally following it all and dropping a ‘like’ as well. No one has discovered me before. Now, they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own. I really want to thank them and salute their creativity.”
He further added, “Out of love, they call me Lord Ravi, God Ravi, today’s Osho and whatnot! They love real people; they connect with my imperfections, which makes them feel I am one amongst them. Everyone makes mistakes, so do I and I accept it as well. Main dil se bolta hoon aur meri sacchai logon ko pasand aa rahi hai (I speak from the heart and that is why people are liking me).”
The actor-politician had said the famous line ‘Money follows my brother’ on a podcast interview with Raj Shamani, in July. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ravi Kishan was most recently seen in Mirzapur: The Movie, which is still showing at the theatres.
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