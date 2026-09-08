Ravi Kishan’s ‘Money Follows My Brother’ is now a T-Series song; fans say, ‘Mauke pe chauka’

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has become the internet’s favourite, after videos from his interviews and events went viral on social media. In fact, he has even spoken been enjoying that attention in the past month. Now, Ravi Kishan’s viral meme line ‘Money follows, my brother’ is being turned into a song. On Tuesday, T-Series announced the official track, set to release on September 11.

Bhushan Kumar dropped a trailer of the upcoming music video on social media today. In the clip, a mother and son can be seen sitting in a car, when the woman asks the boy about his future plans, due to his lack of interest in studies. Then, Ravi Kishan’s voiceover can be heard as the boy lip-syncs, “Pure desh ko pagla dunga, abhi kuch pesh kiya hai, suno.”