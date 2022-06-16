scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Ravi Kishan says he worked for free for 15 years, has hiked his fee tenfold now: ‘People used me a lot’

Ravi Kishan revealed that earlier in his career, he hesitated in asking for money, which changed with films like Tere Naam and Luck that gave him credibility and a fan base.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 2:10:42 pm
ravi kishan newsRavi Kishan's upcoming projects are Capsule Gill, Matsya Kaand 2, Chauri Chaura and Surya. (Photo: Instagram/Ravi Kishan)

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan says he’s hiked his fee tenfold as he has a big family to take care of. The Bhojpuri star, who been doing a lot of work in south film industry too, shared that it’s high time he did that after working free for several years.

Ravi Kishan told Hindustan Times, “I am an expensive actor now. There’s been a tenfold hike in my fee, as I have been spending from my pocket to take care of my people and social work. The makers are happily paying, as they want my dates.”

Also read |Ravi Kishan takes hilarious dig at Manoj Tiwari on The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘My song had turned him negative’

According to Ravi, his weakness was he couldn’t demand a remuneration, until Tere Naam (2003) and Luck (2009) changed the game for him when people started understanding his craft and he acquired a fan base. “Maine lagbhag 15 saal free mein kaam kiya hai. Koi paise deta nahin tha aur main maang nahin paata tha. (I worked for free for nearly 15 years. Nobody paid me, and I hesitated to ask for money). People used me a lot,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann)

Ravi, who went on to rule the Bhojpuri film industry, entered politics in 2014. Ever since, he’s been hopping between acting assignments and his commitments as a parliamentarian. He shared that despite him getting offers from various languages and mediums, he’s been selective about acting projects for sometime now.

Also read |Satish Kaushik calls Kabir Singh ‘an adapted copy of Tere Naam’, reveals Salman Khan didn’t like playing Radhe

“In fact, I haven’t been able to spare much time for acting due to my political and social commitments, but work is still happening,” the 52-year-old added.

Ravi, who participated in the first season of Bigg Boss in 2006, also did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 in 2012. Apart from appearing in over 140 films, including Phir Hera Pheri, 1971, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Raavan, Tanu Weds Manu, Mohalla Assi, Agent Vinod, Bullet Raja, Mukkabaaz, Kick 2, Marjaavaan, Batla House and more, he has featured in Rangbaaz, Matsya Kaand and The Whistleblower in the OTT space.

Best of Express Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...Premium
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...
More Premium Stories >>

Ravi revealed that his political engagement allow him to observe people and read their minds. “The process of learning acting is by communicating with people. I save the observations in my mind to bring them to use when needed,” he said.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor, kartik aaryan, saif ali khan, prabhas
Prabhas, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement