Ravi Kishan says he worked for free for 15 years, has hiked his fee tenfold now: ‘People used me a lot’

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan says he’s hiked his fee tenfold as he has a big family to take care of. The Bhojpuri star, who been doing a lot of work in south film industry too, shared that it’s high time he did that after working free for several years.

Ravi Kishan told Hindustan Times, “I am an expensive actor now. There’s been a tenfold hike in my fee, as I have been spending from my pocket to take care of my people and social work. The makers are happily paying, as they want my dates.”

According to Ravi, his weakness was he couldn’t demand a remuneration, until Tere Naam (2003) and Luck (2009) changed the game for him when people started understanding his craft and he acquired a fan base. “Maine lagbhag 15 saal free mein kaam kiya hai. Koi paise deta nahin tha aur main maang nahin paata tha. (I worked for free for nearly 15 years. Nobody paid me, and I hesitated to ask for money). People used me a lot,” he said.

Ravi, who went on to rule the Bhojpuri film industry, entered politics in 2014. Ever since, he’s been hopping between acting assignments and his commitments as a parliamentarian. He shared that despite him getting offers from various languages and mediums, he’s been selective about acting projects for sometime now.

“In fact, I haven’t been able to spare much time for acting due to my political and social commitments, but work is still happening,” the 52-year-old added.

Ravi, who participated in the first season of Bigg Boss in 2006, also did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 in 2012. Apart from appearing in over 140 films, including Phir Hera Pheri, 1971, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Raavan, Tanu Weds Manu, Mohalla Assi, Agent Vinod, Bullet Raja, Mukkabaaz, Kick 2, Marjaavaan, Batla House and more, he has featured in Rangbaaz, Matsya Kaand and The Whistleblower in the OTT space.

Ravi revealed that his political engagement allow him to observe people and read their minds. “The process of learning acting is by communicating with people. I save the observations in my mind to bring them to use when needed,” he said.